Ramadan is a time of spirituality, togetherness and time to reflect. Sometimes some self care is needed over the Holy Month and we have rounded up some spa deals in Dubai this Ramadan, for you to take some time for yourself, or with a loved one.

Ramadan Spa Offers 2025

Santai Spa by Mandara at The H Dubai

This Ramadan , treat yourself to some downtime while you unwind and rejuvenate with Santai Spa ’s luxurious 80-minute blissful relaxation treatment. Begin this journey of serenity with a 30-minute arabic rasul and mud exfoliation, followed by a soothing shower and a tailored 50-minute Balinese or muscle ease massage.

The H Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road, daily from 10am to 10pm, Dhs359 per person, +971 56 818 6625, ramadan .dubai@h-hotel.com, www.hhoteldubai.com

The SPA at Palazzo Versace

As the Holy Month of Ramadan fast approaches, Palazzo Versace Dubai invites guests to embark on a journey of profound relaxation and renewal at The SPA with an exclusive ‘The Oil Ceremony’ treatment available at a special price exclusively from Monday to Friday throughout the Holy Month. Designed in collaboration with KOS PARIS, this 75-minute treatment is a full-body relaxation massage with aromatic oils, youth infusion face mask and soothing scalp massage, designed to rejuvenate, ease tension, and promote lasting relaxation The SPA at Palazzo Versace, Mon to Fri, 11am to 11pm, Dhs 610. Tel: +97145568750, spa@palazzoversace.ae @palazzoversacespa

Serenity – The Art of Well Being at Fairmont The Palm

For those seeking a moment of serenity during the holy month, Serenity – The Art of Well Being offers exclusive Ramadan wellness experiences. Indulge in the Serenity offer, where guests can enjoy a 2-for-1 treatment on all spa treatments, available Monday to Friday for 60 minutes or longer. Additionally, elevate your spa experience with the Senses of Dubai package, available for Dhs1,000, which includes a luxurious treatment along with a premium retail product to take home.

The Art of Well Being, Fairmont The Palm, Mon to Fri for the duration of Ramadan, Dhs 1,000 per person, Serenity –Art of Well Being, Fairmont The Palm, Mon to Fri forduration of Ramadan, Dhs 1,000 per person, +971 4 4573545 or email serenity.thepalm@fairmont.com @serenityspa.ae

Wellbeings Holistic Healing – Various locations across Dubai View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wellbeings (@wellbeings.me) Wellbeings Holistic Healing looks after various spa locations across Dubai and, this Ramadan, invites guests to embark on a sacred journey of self-care and renewal with two exclusive wellness experiences, thoughtfully curated to complement the spirit of the holy month. Designed to detox, refresh, and nourish both body and soul, these rituals offer an opportunity for deep relaxation and rejuvenation during a time of reflection and balance. The Serenity Ramadan Ritual, available at all Wellbeings Holistic Healing locations, such as The Dubai EDITION, and JW Marriott Hotel, Dubai Marina. The treatement includes a 30-minute exfoliating body scrub, a 60-minute aromatherapy or deep relaxation massage, a glow-enhancing hydrating face mask, and access to facilities. The Cleanse & Purify Ritual, exclusively at Wellbeings Holistic Healing with Hammam facilities, such as Marriott Marquis, Jewel of the Creek. The treatment includes a revitalising foot soak in rose water, a 60-minute traditional Hammam, a 30-minute hot oil full-body massage, and access to facilities. Both rituals are available throughout Ramadan for Dhs499. For a list of locations, check the website. Various locations across Dubai, throughout Ramadan, Dhs499, @wellbeings.me

The St Regis Spa, The St Regis Downtown Dubai

Immerse yourself in the exquisite offerings of The St Regis Spa. Book any two 60-minute treatments and receive a third one free or book a 60-minute Hammam experience and avail a complimentary express manicure.

The St. Regis Spa also offers a treatment for the ladies in honour of International Women’s Day. Throughout March, ladies are invited to embark on a two-hour ‘Radiance & Relaxation’ package. The experience begins with a 45-minute target massage with hot stones, focusing on releasing tension and promoting a sense of deep relaxation. This is followed by a 60-minute 24K gold age-defying facial, and a 15-minute cryo eye contour treatment provides a refreshing boost that revitalizes tired eyes.

The St Regis Spa throughout March, Dhs1100 per person +971 4 512 5566, Stregis.SPA@stregis.com, stregisspadubai.com @stregisdowntowndubai

Saray Spa, JW Marriott Marquis

Saray Spa offers a serene retreat for relaxation and rejuvenation in the heart of Dubai. This Ramadan, guests can enjoy exclusive discounts, including 20 per cent off Hammam treatments and 60-minute facials, as well as 20% off 60- or 90-minute massages when booked between 7am and 12pm. With its elegant, Arabian-inspired design, the spa provides an oasis of tranquillity, making it the perfect place to unwind and recharge during the Holy Month. See more here.

Saray Spa, JW Marriott Marquis, throughout Ramadan, between 7am and 12pm. Tel: +971 (0)4 414 3000 @jwmarriottmarquisdubai

Ciel Spa, SLS Dubai

This Ramadan, elevate your senses with 20 per cent off Oud Silk Mood treatments at Ciel Spa. Immerse yourself in a sanctuary of luxury and tranquillity, where every touch is designed to soothe, restore, and rejuvenate. You can also get four 60-minute massages for Dhs1500.

Ciel Spa, SLS, Business Bay, until 29th March, @cielspadubai

