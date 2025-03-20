Dubai, the city of convenience…

There are about 9 million apps in the world, however we’ve narrowed the best apps you need in Dubai to make your life easier. These apply to you if you’re living or visiting Dubai. From navigating the roads to getting a massage to your home, there’s literally an app for everything.

Careem

Careem is one of the most-used apps in Dubai for both residents and tourists. Hail a Hala Taxi, order groceries, send money, rent cars, grab a Careem bike, or one of the best things in Dubai, get something immediately collected or dropped off with a Careem box.

Instashop

Instashop is also brilliant app you need in Dubai. Get pretty much anything you need delivered in a few hours, whether it’s something from the pharmacy, a last minute birthday present, your weekly food shop, pet treats or even some perfume for yourself. It’s really useful for those last-minute surprise parties you’ve been invited to or just when you’re too lazy to leave the house.

UAE Pass

The UAE Pass app is another one that’s pretty vital to living in this country. It’s your secure ID that you can use to identify yourself to many services in the UAE. Use it to confirm identity quickly or digitally sign documents.

DEWA

DEWA is the official app of the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority and it can be used to set up your electricity and water, pay your bills, view your energy and water usage and even charge your EV (electric vehicles).

Namshi

Namshi is a fashion lovers dream, they offer a wide selection of women’s fashion, men’s fashion, baby and kids clothing and homeware too. Plus they offer same day delivery for those last-minute events you need a new outfit for.

Shop and Ship

It can be frustrating when an international website doesn’t offer shipping to the UAE, however Shop and Ship to the rescue… Essentially it gives you a fake address in countries around the world and then they ship it to wherever you need for a price. It’s pretty reasonable too..

RTA

The RTA app is the official app of the Dubai Roads and Transport Authority. It’s where you can pay for parking all over the city, pay fines, top up Salik, register your vehicle and more. If you have a car, it’ sone of the best apps in Dubai.

Facebook

While Facebook nowadays is a graveyard for old posts and terrible photos from 2012, groups are a huge part of the Dubai experience. Whether you’re new to Dubai and want to make friends, sell your furniture, adopt a dog or find out about the weather, there’s a group for pretty much everything over here.

Justlife

Another great app that has many uses, Just Life has the option for pretty much everything from cleaning to home maintenance, to massages and doctor consultations.

Waze

Everyone knows that if you miss a turn in Dubai, you might as well add on 20 minutes if not more to your journey, after much trial and error, we at What’s On have decided that this happens the least amount of times when using Waze to navigate your journey. This sat nav system is easy to read, tells you which lane you should be in and if there’s traffic up ahead in real-time.

CityDrinks

CityDrinks is an expats must-have app when ordering alcohol. You can get same-day delivery, there’s a wide selection of beverages and you can even order caviar… obviously.

Noon

The Amazon of the Middle East, Noon has everything. There are lots of different sections of the app Noon Food has a food delivery service, a quick grocery delivery with Noon 15 and lots of other options to make your life more convenient.

S’hail

S’hail is a great one for getting around Dubai, you can plan and book your journeys, using all types of transportation modes in Dubai such as taxis, Dubai Metro, buses and more.

WhatsApp

If you haven’t worked it out already, the city runs on WhatsApp, you can do just about anything once you click on that little green icon. Book restaurants, track your parcels on Aramex and find out where your delivery drivers are.

Botim

WhatsApp video calls aren’t possible on Whatsapp or Facetime here so many people use an app called Botim to video call their loved ones at home. The app is free, although you might see a few ads pop up now and then.

Zofeur

Zofeur is a personal chauffeur that you can use to drive your car to or from any location in Dubai. Use it to drop and pick up your car from a service, airport transfer or to bring you home safely after you’ve had a few drinks.

CAFU

No queuing at fuel stations? Petrol delivery wherever you are? Yes please. CAFU has to be one of the most useful things in Dubai, and that little blue truck makes us so happy when we see it coming. They also do car washing, tyre changing, minor services and they can even rescue you if you run out of fuel on the roads. Just book on the app, leave your fuel cap open and don’t worry about a thing…

The Entertainer

If you’re trying to live in Dubai on a budget, but you want to keep living your best life, download The Entertainer. There are discounts, two for one deals and general offers for some of the nicest places in Dubai.

Ambl

Ambl is a new app in the UAE however it’s already well established in the London food scene. You can book the top Dubai restaurants all in one place, filter by cuisines, location and price so you’ll know exactly what you’re getting.

Dubai Police

The Dubai Police app is another that’s vital for any Dubai resident, see any fines you owe and pay them off instantly, send SOS requests, report accidents and apply for various permits all through the app.