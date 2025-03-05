If your travel destination this long weekend is your living room…

Then you need this list. New television content drops every single day, and in times of such a high-volume influx, it’s easy to get intimidated by the overwhelming powers of excess choice. We’re here to make sure you don’t get scared by the 125626 new titles on your Netflix explore page and run back to that one show you watch on repeat. ‘Tis the season for renewal, and this list of the best new TV shows will tell you exactly what you need to choose to cut the noise and get to the good stuff. You’re welcome.

Adolescence

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Philip Barantini (@barantini)



Stream on: Netflix

The bearer of some massive recent hype, Adolescence is brand new on Netflix and already receiving rave reviews. This is the kind of show that will make our skin crawl, and you wonder how a barely-there teenager is able to make you feel so uncomfortable, but that is Jamie Miller for you. Ordinary school boy in an ordinary British town with an ordinary family and life – except he’s just brutally murdered a girl for rejecting his romantic advances. The plot of the show is less about whodunnit and more about the turbulence and confusion of the teenage, and how when unmonitored, these vulnerable youngsters can be radicalised on far-flung corners of the Internet. Shot in one-take style, this masterpiece takes on incel culture and growing online misogyny with shaky bravery, and so will you have to.

Severance

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adam Scott (@mradamscott)



Stream on: Apple TV

Severance isn’t new, per say, but suddenly started showing up on everyone’s social media feed. The reason being? A new season dropped, and the popularity was renewed, with a 96 per cent score on Rotten Tomatoes. The first season came out in 2022, and the second one recently, and about five people have given us recommendations to watch it. The plot follows Mark, who leads a team of office workers whose memories have been surgically divided between their work and personal lives. When a mysterious colleague appears outside of work, it begins a journey to discover the truth about their jobs.

Toxic Town

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix UK & Ireland (@netflixuk)



Stream on: Netflix

When dozens of babies in Corby are born with disabilities, their mothers embark on a battle to hold those responsible to account. The limited series is based on a true story – one of the biggest environmental scandals to take place in the UK. It’s a story about justice, the fight for it, and the brave women who made it a reality. The women at the heart of the series are fighting a true battle as they seek accountability from the Corby Borough Council, and several parts of the series are dramatised accounts of real legal battles. The ensemble cast of Jodie Whittaker, Rory Kinnear, Robert Carlyle and more is one reason to watch, but so is everything else. A redemption of sorts, long time coming.

The Pitt

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Max (@streamonmax)



Stream on: HBO Max

The Pitt is what one would call a comfort watch – it has all the ingredients of the gripping, medical drama formula and tried-and-tested techniques and tropes that you’re sure are going to hit every single time. Each episode of the series is styled as one hour of a single 15-hour emergency department shift at the fictional Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Hospital. The show hopes to highlight the challenges faced by frontline healthcare workers, problems very specific to the American healthcare system, as seen through the lens of the workers themselves. Overworked, understaffed, berated (sometimes physically) by patients and facing grim conditions, the ER team under the watchful eye of Dr. Michael ‘Robby’ Robinavitch must tackle all that comes their way.

Reacher: Season 3

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prime Video (@primevideo)

You might also like Flying Emirates during Eid? Here's what you need to know



Stream on: Prime Video

For some good, old-fashioned, always-hits-the-spot action, the third season of Reacher will satisfy all those cravings. Based on the insanely popular Jack Reacher boos series by Lee Child, Reacher is everyone and their mother’s hero a self-proclaimed vagabond and former U.S. Army military police officer with unmatched skills – the man always takes down the bad guy; no matter big or bad the villain is, Reacher is always bigger and badder. The third season is based on the 2003 novel Persuader and follows Reacher as he delves into the dark heart of a rug-importing business which is a front for a vast criminal arms trafficking enterprise when he attempts to rescue a DEA informant, where he also comes across a formidable enemy from his past. Pure, American action.

@netflixuk, @appletv, @streamonmax, @primevideo

Images: Socials