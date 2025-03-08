Eid plans? Lets start with the menu…

So, you’re in Dubai for Eid? You know the drill. Long weekends in one of the best foodie cities in the world mean lunch here, dinner there – it’s already on your agenda. Options? Endless. Here are 8 of the best restaurants in Dubai to check out this Eid Al Fitr 2025.

The Restaurant, Address Creek Harbour

A solid choice if you’re into variety. The brunch at The Restaurant, Address Creek Harbour features a selection of Arabic, local, and international cuisines. The buffet offers a variety of Middle Eastern dishes from grilled meats, prepared mezze, and rice dishes to desserts like baklava and Kunafa. Alongside these classic favourites, you can can enjoy a wide selection of international dishes from seafood to gourmet salads. Add in the warm, inviting ambiance with stunning panoramic views of the Dubai skyline.

The Restaurant Address Creek Harbour, 2nd day of Eid al-Fitr from 1pm to 4pm, priced at Dhs300 per person, Dhs150 per child (6-11 years) with soft beverages. Tel: (0)4 275 8833. @addressgrandcreek

GAIA

If there’s one thing the Greek and Middle Eastern cultures agree on, it’s that food is best when shared. GAIA gets this right with a menu built for gathering – simple, generous, and full of flavour. For Eid, they’re rolling out seasonal specials, like baked feta with chilli and tomato, warm Grecian-style bread loaded with kasseri cheese and grilled mushrooms, and slow-cooked lamb neck fricassee. Then there’s dessert: a mix of pistachio baklava, chocolate halva, and GAIA’s signature truffles – because no celebration ends without something sweet. And if you visit on the first day of Eid? They’ll send you off with a box of stuffed dates, filled with salted nuts and dusted in sugar – a small but thoughtful nod to tradition.

Gaia, Street 4, Trade Centre, DIFC, Dubai. Tel: (4) 241 4242. @gaia__dxb

Sunset 55

If you’re looking for something a little extra special this Eid, head over to Sunset 55 at the Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah. You’ll kick things off with a fresh beetroot and apple salad or a prawn cocktail, then dive into some seriously good grilled Canadian lobster, Aussie lamb chops, or seabass. For dessert? Think coconut mango cake and chocolate nougat cake. Add in stunning views of the Arabian Peninsula and live entertainment, and you’ve got yourself a a special Eid dinner.

Sunset 55 at the Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah, Sunday, March 30 from 6pm to 8pm – 8:00, Monday, March 31 from 6pm to 8pm, priced at Dhs320 per person. @sunset55_dubai

TOTO

If you love (authentic) Italian food, TOTO ticks all the boxes. You can enjoy a selection of antipasti, Tartare di manzo, featuring black angus steak tartare, Fritto misto, and other classic Italian favourites form the pizza menu. Pasta lovers can enjoy the Ravioli TOTO and more. For the main course, explore signature dishes like the Polpo alla brace, grilled octopus, and pan-seared sea bass served with eggplant caponata. End your meal on a sweet note with their signature Tiramisu.

TOTO, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Blvd, Downtown Dubai. Tel: (0)4 215 2121. @totorestaurantdubai

TATEL

Love Spanish food? TATEL Dubai is serving Spanish cuisine with a contemporary and international flair. Here you can enjoy some Entrantes of your choice, Aguacate al ajillo, Carpaccio de atún rojo, Gambas al ajillo, Arroz TATEL con costilla de vacuno, Arroz de langosta, and more, perfectly paired with TATEL’s signature mocktails.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Blvd, Downtown Dubai. Tel: (0)4 215 2121. @tatel.dubai

Besh Turkish kitchen

Craving Turkish food? Besh Turkish kitchen is serving an exclusive set menu featuring authentic Turkish appetizers, main courses, and indulgent desserts all for just Dhs125, including a soft drink. Available for three days of Eid from 12.30pm to 10:00pm.

Besh Turkish Kitchen, Sheraton Mall of the Emirates Hotel, Al Barsha, Al Barsha 1. Tel: (0)4 377 2353. @beshdubai

Allo Beirut

If you’re more into the streetfood vibe and love authentic Lebanese food, then Allo Beirut is your best bet. And this Eid, Allo Beirut is not only serving Lebanese favourites but also embracing tradition to add a little extra joy for families celebrating together. Here’s a Eid fun fact, Eidiya, traditionally given to children as a token of love and well-wishing, is a simple yet meaningful gesture that brings happiness and heightens the festive Eid spirit. In keeping with this tradition, Allo Beirut is taking part by offering every child dining in on the first day of Eid, whether for breakfast, lunch, or dinner, a special Eidiya envelope with an Dhs50 voucher inside as a festive treat.

Allo Beirut, multiple locations. @allobeirutstreetfood

Sur Dubai

Craving Mediterranean seafood? Sur.Dubai is a solid choice. Inspired by the iconic SurBalıkfrom Istanbul, Sur.Dubai serves authentic Turkish and Mediterranean dishes. Start with a flavorful combination of grilled avocado and succulent shrimp, or Grilled Octopus, perfectly paired with a warm fava bean puree. For the main course, you can expect the finest seafood specialties, like Lobster Linguine, or Monkfish Casserole. Meat lovers can enjoy the Wagyu Tenderloin, served with roasted baby potatoes and blackberries.

Sur Dubai, The Uptown Tower, Dubai, Atrium Level, weekdays 12pm to 12am, weekends 12pm to 2am. Tel: (0)4 220 4758. @sur.dubai

