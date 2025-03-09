9 things to do in Dubai this Eid Al Fitr 2025

No work, just play…

Eid Al Fitr 2025 is almost here, and if you’re in Dubai, it’s time to take a breather and dive into everything the city has to offer. Forget the usual grind and enjoy a few days of relaxation, fun, and new ways to make the most of those days off. Whether you’re in the mood for a laid-back beach day, checking out a new restaurant, or watching the fireworks, Dubai’s got the right vibe for whatever you’re in the mood for this Eid Al Fitr 2025.

Dine by the beach

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nuska Beach Dubai (@nuskadubai)



Spring in Dubai means one thing – alfresco season. And what better way to enjoy it than with a meal by the water? We’ve rounded up the best beachfront restaurants in the city, so you can dig into great food with a side of sea breeze.

Book a Eid staycation

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JA Resorts & Hotels (@jaresorts)



If you’ve had your fill of iftars and firework shows, maybe it’s time for a little escape. No flights, no long drives—just a quick getaway to recharge. We’ve picked out the top Eid staycations in the UAE for a well-earned break. If you’re looking for a staycation spot, check out Banyan Tree, JA Ocean View Hotel Jumeirah Beach, Marriott Hotel Al Jaddaf, Conrad Dubai.

Catch up at an Instagrammable café with your bestie

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boston Lane (@bostonlane.dubai)



Craving a fun, girly day out with your best friend? Head to one of Dubai’s most gorgeous cafés for a mix of stylish décor, sweet treats, and refreshing smoothies. It’s the perfect spot to chat, laugh, and snap a few pics while indulging in some cute pastries.

Spend the day at a J1 Beach Club

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GITANO DUBAI (@gitano.dubai)



If you haven’t checked out J1 Beach yet, now’s the time. Grab a sun lounger, enjoy the beach vibes, food, and drinks with your entrance fee fully redeemable. With stunning beach clubs and restaurants, it’s the perfect way to spend a sunny day in Dubai. If this sounds like your scene, check out La Baia (the newly opened, chic beach club inspired by the Amalfi Coast), Baoli, Gitano, and Kaimana Beach.

Let the kids burn off some energy

Looking for family-friendly fun? Dubai has no shortage of indoor activities to keep the little ones entertained. From trampoline parks to interactive museums, there’s something to spark creativity and let them play all day. Check out the best soft play areas in the city for endless fun. Check out Olioli, Orange Wheels, and Magic Planet.

Catch the Eid fireworks

Eid Al Fitr is just around the corner, and with it comes the dazzling Eid fireworks display lighting up the night sky. If you’re staying in Dubai, don’t miss out on this spectacle – it’s the perfect way to enjoy the festivities and add some sparkle to your Eid celebrations.

Hit up a free beach

Who says you need to pay for a great beach day? Dubai has plenty of free stretches of sand where you can chill, swim, or people-watch – no entry fee required. Grab your towel and sunscreen, and enjoy a relaxing day by the water at some of the best free beaches in the city.

Try out a new restaurant at Dubai’s latest hotel

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai)



Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab has just opened its doors, and it’s already making waves. Inside, you’ll find a collection of stunning restaurants, each offering its own vibe, cuisine, and a touch of art. Whether you’re in the mood for something relaxed or upscale, this is the perfect new spot to explore with friends or family during Eid. If this sounds like your vibe this Eid, dine by day, dance by night at Kira and LITT. Also, here’s everything yo need to know about Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab.

Go for an Afternoon tea

Tea, cake, and the perfect way to relax this Eid– what’s not to love? Whether you’re here for the endless pours of tea or just in it for the pastries, from classic and laid-back vibes to creative and over-the-top indulgence, there’s no shortage of the best afternoon teas in Dubai to get your tea fix. If you’re a tea lover, check out Al Fayrooz Lounge, Mosaico, Atlantis The Royal, and Blüthner Hall.