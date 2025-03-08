Rooted in love, crafted for change…

From the heart of Palestine, shop unique, handcrafted pieces and Palestinian brands that help local artisans thrive. Or, support UAE and international brands that donate proceeds to support Palestinian communities. Either way, your purchase makes a difference. Here are 8 Palestinian brands & UAE businesses supporting Palestine in 2025.

From Palestine, with love

Sliman Mansour

Sliman Mansour is one of Palestine’s most celebrated artists, known for his powerful and striking works that reflect Palestinian culture and history. His art, often featuring themes of land, identity, and history, has played a crucial role in shaping the Palestinian visual art movement, earning him recognition worldwide for his unique approach and deep connection to his roots.

slimanmansour.com

Nol Collective

Nol Collective brings Palestinian craftsmanship to the forefront by working directly with local women’s cooperatives, family-run sewing workshops, and artisans across the West Bank and Gaza. From the hills of Jerusalem to the streets of Ramallah and Bethlehem, they support traditional techniques like tatreez (hand embroidery) and handwoven Majdalawi fabric. This partnership ensures that each creation not only tells a story of Palestinian heritage but also empowers local artisans. The collective’s designs celebrate the beauty of slow fashion, using time-honoured methods that have been passed down through generations.

nolcollective.com

Canaan Palestine

Canaan Palestine focuses on sustainable farming and the preservation of Palestine’s unique ecosystems by collaborating with like-minded companies. Their network of local farmers cultivates a diverse range of crops, from olives and almonds to thyme, oregano, and carob, all harvested with care for the environment. Canaan’s products, including olive oil, wheat, and Za’atar, showcase the rich biodiversity of the region while promoting sustainable practices. By supporting local farmers, Canaan ensures that the flavours and ingredients of Palestine are not only preserved but also shared with the world.

canaanpalestine.com

Hirbawi

For decades, the Hirbawi factory has been the heart of authentic Kufiya production since 1961, weaving this iconic symbol of Palestinian identity with precision and care. Once worn by farmers, the Kufiya has evolved into a powerful emblem of Palestinian pride and heritage. Now worn globally as a symbol of solidarity with Palestine, each piece from Hirbawi not only supports local artisans but also helps preserve a craft passed down through generations. More than just a garment, the Kufiya makes a powerful statement of heritage, resistance, and style, adding depth to any outfit.

kufiya.org

Darzah

Darzah is a non-profit fashion brand that celebrates Palestinian craftsmanship through its collection of handmade products. At the core of their creations is tatreez, a traditional embroidery technique passed down by generations of Palestinian women. Darzah works to empower women in the West Bank by offering fair wages, skill-building opportunities, and training in the art of embroidery. The brand collaborates with local artisans in Al-Khalil to produce 100% handmade shoes, bags, and apparel, using locally sourced leather from family-run businesses. By purchasing from Darzah, you’re supporting both the preservation of Palestinian heritage and the empowerment of local communities.

darzah.org

Made in the UAE, for Palestine

The Giving Movement

Dubai-born and purpose-driven, The Giving Movement proves that fashion can be a force for good. This homegrown brand blends streetwear with sustainability, creating locally sourced apparel that gives back. A portion of every purchase goes toward humanitarian causes, including vital aid for Palestine. So, whether you’re rocking their oversized hoodies or breathable activewear, you’re wearing impact.

thegivingmovement.com

Mishkah

This stunning, cosy Palestinian-owned café in Al Quoz brings a taste of home to Dubai (literally). Mishkah does more than serve specialty teas, coffees, and desserts – it’s also a go-to spot for high-quality Palestinian olive oil, herbs, and other Levant products. The café sources its olive oil straight from Palestinian groves, offering a refill station where you can stock up while enjoying specialty coffee and desserts. You’re not just getting top quality olive oil – you’re also directly supporting Palestinian farmers.

mishkah.ae

Global support for Palestine

Wear the Peace

Wear the Peace is all about making a difference through giving back, offering a collection of tees, hoodies, and accessories you’ll want to wear every day. Their Palestine collection ensures that 100% of proceeds go directly to Gaza, providing urgent aid, food, and water. With every purchase, you’re not just adding to your wardrobe – you’re supporting real change.

wearthepeace.com

