9 fantastic things to do in Abu Dhabi this weekend: March 28 to 30
All the fun to be had in Abu Dhabi this Ramadan…
As we bid farewell to Ramadan in the capital, we look back at these past four weeks and what a month it has been, come with the promise of great fun and even greater choices in the capital. And on that note, here are 9 things to do in Abu Dhabi this weekend.
Friday, March 28
End the week on a foodie note
The Keg Room is offering a delicious business lunch offering Monday through Friday. Guests can enjoy a choice of two delicious courses – starter and main or main and desert – and a drink for just Dhs85. From noon to 4pm, kick back and relax for a quick bite or a leisurely lunch.
The Keg Room, Al Zeina, Abu Dhabi, Mon to Fri, noon to 4pm, Tel: (0) 56 410 4101, @thekegroom.ae
Discover stunning art across the city
The second phase of the Public Art Abu Dhabi Biennial will run till April 30, a series of new site-responsive installations, as part of a wider programme featuring works by more than 70 artists from the UAE, the region and the world. Embrace the spirit of the season with pre- or post-Iftar journeys through the Corniche, public parks, the historical Hili Archaeological Site, the serene Al Ain Oasis, the vibrant Cultural Foundation, and the bustling Carpet Souq. Explore installations by local and international artists that reflect on community, environment, and cultural heritage along the routes outlined on the Public Art Abu Dhabi website.
Public Art Abu Dhabi Biennial, @publicartabudhabi
Meet the new Seed & Bloom Cafe
Seed & Bloom, homegrown café, has opened its doors at Al Raha Gardens Plaza, offering a space where organic, locally sourced ingredients, artisanal craftsmanship, and community spirit come together. The café also hosts interactive workshops and community events, fostering a space where guests can gather, learn, and grow together.
Check out Pluma
Dive into a world of wonder when the mystifying Pluma Circus comes to town this March, with jaw-dropping stunts, dazzling new acts, and mind-blowing visual effects that will leave you on the edge of your seat. This is the ultimate spectacle for when you want to enjoy huge stunts, big thrills and a fresh take on circus entertainment.
Pluma, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, March 28 to April 6, from Dhs95, platinumlist.net
Saturday, March 29
Do weekend brunch at Mika
Set sail on a journey to the heart of the Mediterranean with the Riviera Brunch at Yas Marina hotspot MIKA by Chef Mario Loi. Expect a range of sharing platters, served alongside your own Spritz cocktail, courtesy of MIKA’s roaming sprizeria, a unique feature that brings the Mediterranean zest to your table.
Yas Marina, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Sat, 1.30pm to 4.30pm, Dhs299 soft, Dhs449 house, Dhs595 Champagne, Tel: (0)56 433 1422, @mika.abudhabi
Tuck into a family BBQ
Every Saturday, Saadiyat Beach Golf Club hosts a Family BBQ Par-Tee, inviting all to enjoy a relaxed afternoon with great food and entertainment. Families can indulge in flame-grilled favorites fresh from the live BBQ on the lawn, enjoy entertainment, and keep the little ones engaged with kid-friendly fun, including a bouncy castle.
Saadiyat Beach Golf Club, Mar 22, 1pm to 5pm, starts at Dhs199, Tel: (0) 56 660 8780, dining.sbgc@viyagolf.com
Be one with nature at Al Ain Zoo
The largest zoo in the Middle East houses an enormous collection of snakes, reptiles, deer, exotic birds, and much more. You can even feed lions, enjoy a mountain biking experience around the zoo, take part in a lemur walk, or have breakfast with their giraffes. If you’re on the lookout for edgier options, you can also go on a cheetah run at the Zoo Amphitheatre. Adding to your unforgettable Al Ain Zoo experience are several restaurants, cafes and shops to unwind after a day of memory-making.
Al Ain Zoo, Nahyan the First St, Abu Dhabi, 9am to 6pm daily, Dhs31 adults, Dhs10 children. @alainzoouae
Sunday, March 30
Try an iftar menu for the last time
This Ramadan, 99 Sushi Bar & Restaurant Abu Dhabi celebrate welcomes you to savour a generous 12-course menu during the holy month of Ramadan, featuring some of the venue’s classics. Embark on a unique journey of flavours with your loved ones, and begin with traditional dates and tea before you move on to their ceremonial capumiso soup and kobe edamame, wild mushroom gyozas, delicate sea bass and sea scallop ceviche, 99 wagyu maki, and robata wagyu skewers , plus 99’s decadent mochi ice cream.
99 Sushi Bar and Restaurant, The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi, Dhs299 per guest, Tel: (0)2 672 3333, @99sushibaruae
Immerse yourself in local nature
A bit of natural history for you, and quite a spectacular bit at that. The Al Wathba Fossil Dunes Reserve is located 45 kilometres outside Abu Dhabi city and is home to more than 1,700 fossil dunes. The dystopian-esque stone structures were formed with the force of wind and sediment deposits over four million years, according to experts. The reserve itself is visitor-friendly, with trails, benches, shading, light and sound shows and an amphitheatre.
