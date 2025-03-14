If you’re late to the Eid-getaway club, these Eid travel ideas will save you…

Then you probably think you’ve missed the train, but we’d like to tell you that such is not the case. Sure, last-minute planning is stressful, but this guide here will give you a list of great ideas if you’re planning for Eid travel in a rush. The destinations on this list are interesting, cultural and at a short or medium-haul distance with fantastic stays you can explore.

Oman

Oman is perhaps the most popular regional destination for us UAE folk to escape to when the mood for a speedy holiday strikes or for Eid travel. It’s not too far, but far enough to feel like you’re getting away from routine, and the vast land is plenty gorgeous, with sun, sand and the sea, with the cherry of serenity and a slow life on top. We have the natural beauty, with the wadis, the valleys, the mountains, the beaches, the far flung historic corners and sleepy coastal fishing towns.

Stay here: Six Senses Zighy Bay will transport you into a most perfect harmony of Omani landscape, both the rugged mountains and the shimmering waters. Located just off the UAE border at Dibba, in the Musandam Peninsula, it’s been named after a quiet fishing town right next it. This is luxury personified, the Omani way. It’s perched right at the coast, featuring 82 Omani-style pool villas and a spectacular view of aquamarine expanse.

Do this: If luxury hotels are not your thing, fret not, for there is lots to do in Oman in the great big outdoors, and we promise, it’s not just the famed Musandam cruise or Salalah in the Kharif season. Spot some turtles at Ras Al Jinz, go back in time at Wakan Village, explore age old history and more.

Getting there: Emirates and FlyDubai fly direct to Muscat – takes a little over an hour, starting at Dhs1,302 for a roundtrip.

Jaipur

Jaipur – the capital of India’s state of Rajasthan, a desert land although barren to the eye, but so deeply drenched in rich culture, history and a heritage so entirely its own. Once upon a time, Jaipur was the land of kings and queens, a princely state founded by one Sawai Jai Singh II, the Kachhwaha Rajput ruler of Amer, after whom the city is named. Time has moved on, but Jaipur still retains the traditions, customs and character of those golden years, also having remained one of the earliest planned cities of modern India.

Stay here: The Leela Palace Jaipur is that perfect fusion of that Indian brand of 21st Century luxury and historic heritage. Located on the Aravallis, it has that air of blue-bloodedness, of royals and royalty, hand-painted art, marble fountains and plenty culture, with folk performances and more. This is an experience-forward stay, perfect for Eid travel transporting you into the heart of the city’s real life while keeping that undercurrent of opulence alive, marrying both past and present glories.

Do this: Jaipur is called the Pink City for a reason – the architecture features this telltale hue of dusty pink in the Old City. This is where the activity lies – explore some of the popular tourist spots, mostly places, forts and museums, from the Hawa Mahal, the Nahargarh Fort, the Jantar Mantar to The City Palace, the residence of the reining royal family.

Getting there: AirArabia flies direct to Jaipur – takes a little over three hours, starting at Dhs1,071 for a roundtrip.

Kenya

There’s a wealth of bush, beach and natural beauty to explore in Kenya, a beautiful nation full of rolling savannahs and home to an incredibly diverse, abundant wildlife. The Maasai Mara National Reserve is one of the world’s few sweeping natural locations, a hotbed of wildlife conversation and a concentration of culture, heritage and The coastal areas of the country are equally as captivating, and so is the Great Rift Valley – a colossal depth fashioned out of millions of years of movements in the tectonic plates. Think dramatic cliffs, expansive vistas and lakes.

Stay here: Steeped deeply in the air of Masai Mara, this is JW Marriott’s first foray into luxury safari stays. The Masai Mara Lodge gives guests a real chance to fully immerse themselves in the surrounding nature, escaping to a different way of life and living in the savannah. The hotel features 21 luxurious tented suites (including a 2-tent family suite) located on community land, overlooking the Talek River and the Masai Mara National Reserve.

Do this: Here, it’s all about the nature. Take a wildlife safari at Masai Mara or at the Amboseli National Park, spend time on UNESCO-listed Lamu Island, hike Mount Kenya, see the museums and sample some fine Kenyan food.

Getting there: Emirates flies direct to Nairobi – takes five hours, starting at Dhs2,040 for a roundtrip.

Istanbul

Deeply historical and the gateway between Asia and Europe, Istanbul has always been a popular holiday destination. The city has seen the rule and regime of many an empire, from the Ottomans to the Romans and now sits divided between Europe and Asia cross the Bosporus Strait. The city has surpassed London and Dubai to become the most visited city in the world, and known for its varied architectural beauty, its food, its culture and that fused with the modern experience of the city now, it’s the perfect getaway.

Stay here: Four Seasons Hotel Istanbul at Sultanhamet is one of the two Four Seasons properties in the city, and sits in the midst of the old town, where the Blue Mosque, the Hagia Sophia and the Topkapi Palace keep a watchful eye. Once a prison for the intellectual, it is now insanely luxurious, a romantic, historic facade of bright yellow and stunning insides, Turkish textiles and all the opulence.

Do this: Start at the Hagia Sophia and Blue Mosque, then wander through the Grand Bazaar for spices, jewelry, and handcrafted goods. Cruise the Bosphorus Strait or explore the opulent Topkapi Palace. Try a traditional Turkish breakfast,visit Balat’s colorful streets or Istiklal Avenue. End your day with panoramic views from the Galata Tower or a relaxing Turkish hammam experience.

Getting there: Emirates and FlyDubai fly direct to Istanbul – takes a little less than five hours, starting at Dhs1,354 for a roundtrip.

Sri Lanka

The Indian Ocean island of Sri Lanka, with its diverse landscapes and enchanting culture, invites visitors to embrace a slower pace of life. This epic destination is a treasure trove of adventure with palm-tree lined beaches, cool surf stays, yoga retreats, and an abundance of wildlife. It steeped in nature and customs, and offers an accessible escape from our hectic city life, relatively close and cheap to explore, great for Eid travel. Spend your days on the beach, in the water and without a care in the world.

Stay here: Safari stays are very much in right now, and the Wild Coast Tented Lodge sits on the edge of Yala National Park, spilling onto the rugged shores of Sri Lanka’s southeast coast. It’s a chic property, chic the ultimate destination for the luxury adventurer providing an intimate and unforgettable experience of Yala National Park. You’ll find here luxury wrapped in the warm embrace of nature.

Do this: Sri Lanka offers breathtaking beaches, ancient ruins, and lush landscapes. Explore Sigiriya Rock Fortress, go on a safari in Yala National Park, and ride the scenic Ella train. Relax on Mirissa’s beaches, visit the sacred Temple of the Tooth, and taste flavourful Ceylon cuisine.

Getting there: Emirates and FlyDubai fly direct to Colombo – takes a little over four hours, starting at Dhs1,419 for a roundtrip.

Kazakhstan

Perhaps unlikely a few years ago, but regular travellers are now slowly waking up to the beauty and marvel of Central Asia and Eid travel is the opportunity. Kazakhstan is a breathtaking tapestry of landscapes beyond your imagination, from soaring mountains to serene valleys, ski slopes, otherworldly canyons and rock formations, rolling steppes of greenery and lakes. It is a deeply cultural place and the people of the country have stood true to their customs and and traditions to this day.

Stay here: An architectural icon in the heart of the capital, The Veil is a rising star on Astana’s skyline. From eclectic cuisine to futuristic interior design, The Veil reflects Kazakhstan’s rich cultural and physical diversity. Exploring The Veil feels a little like walking through an art exhibition, as sweeping arches, spiralling staircases and abstract furnishings invite you to pause and reflect around every corner.

Do this: Kazakhstan offers stunning landscapes and modern cities. Visit Astana’s futuristic landmarks, explore Almaty’s mountains and Shymbulak Ski Resort, and marvel at Big Almaty Lake. Discover the breathtaking Charyn Canyon, the mystical Singing Dunes, and ancient Silk Road sites.

Getting there: FlyDubai flies direct to Almaty – takes a little over four hours, starting at Dhs1,985 for a roundtrip.

Images: Unsplash