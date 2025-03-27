The lanes of Al Wasl call…

Al Wasl is really that girl – it is the place to be, especially in recent times, for all things food, lifestyle, art and fun, and just a general, all-around good time. It used to be a quiet, posh corner of Jumeirah where you went for the occasional date at one of the ever-popular cafes. Now, even the options for such cafes have ballooned into mind-boggling variety, along with fresh dining concepts that are adding colour and personality to the strip. Fall in line with the rest of the city with this guide.

Dine here…

Manāo

Manāo’s compact space, minimal, bare-Earth interiors and the absence of foam, fizz, smoke, leaf of various precious metals, caviar, demonstrations, installations, dust from the moon, water from Mars and fire from the sun means there is only one thing in focus – the food. This is a flavour-driven, chef-driven restaurant. Come as you are, dine, drink and leave wanting to do it all over again. Discover something new this Valentine’s

Manāo, Wasl Vita, Jumeirah, daily, 7pm to 11pm, closed on Mon, Tel: (0) 4 272 2389, @manao_dubai

a normal day

This new bistro sits inside Dar Wasl and looks unassuming at first glance, but that is the joy of casual dining – no nonsense, only good food. It’s meant to feel cosy, peaceful, like a home, where you can savour daytime delights, sip a cup of freshly-brewed coffee, indulge in some thoughtful conversation. A lot of the food is good breakfast fare, comfort classics and simple, flavourful things. This is a new brand of restaurants taking over in Dubai, straying away from the frilly grandeur of things and keeping it simple but meaningful. Try the cacio e pepe – you won’t be disappointed.

a normal day, Dar Wasl, daily, 5.30pm to 12am, Tel: (0) 4 886 8380, @anormalday.ae

Khadak

Mint from the Culinary Class of 2024, Khadak is the brainchild of Chef Naved Nasir, the captain of the ship that was the Dishoom brand for 15 years as it grew into a chain of beloved restaurants across the UK, introducing Indian food to curious diners. It’s a wonderfully laidback and easy dining experience, made memorable by incredible food, welcoming hospitality and a come-as-you-are policy. Spontaneous dates begin here.

Khadak, Al Wasl Road, Jumeirah, Mon to Fri, 12pm to 12am, Sat and Sun 12pm to 1am, Tel: (0)4 558 3787. @khadak_ae

Itadaku

This is a family-run affair – Itadaku feels incredibly traditional and rooted, and the space in Wasl Vita Mall is small, laid back and welcoming. Great for nights out, the spot serves authentic, ingredient driven fare that speaks for itself. While not shorts-and-flip-flops level of casual (if someone shows up to your date like that, run the other way), it strikes a pretty great balance between fancy and simple, and is also spontaneity friendly so your weeknights are also sorted.

Itadaku, Wasl Vita Mall, Jumeirah, daily, 12pm to 3pm, 6pm to 10pm, Tel: (0) 4 223 6122, @itadaku_dubai

Iranish

If you’re looking for the most authentic Iranian food you can find in Dubai, Iranish is the place to be. It’s a place filled with stories and each dish they serve has a legacy, a sweet tale of nostalgia behind it. The flavours are uniquely Iranian, meaning you won’t find Iranian food of this kind elsewhere in Dubai. Decked out in traditional accents and furnishings, it feels like a rich, homely living room, which is exactly why you can come as you are and feast on comfort food. Simply bring a curious appetite and you’ll leave fed, happy and wanting to come back for more.

Iranish, Wasl 51, Jumeirah, Mon to Thurs, 12pm to 11.30pm, Fri to Sun, 12pm to 1am, Tel: (0) 52 149 5857, @iranishdxb

Reif Kushiyaki

Founded by Chef Reif Othman, Reif Kushiyaki is an unconventional Japanese restaurant, devoted to the many different parts of the chicken – neck to tail. An edgy and affordable alternative to kushiyaki experiences, the restaurant also has a special daily menu and an exclusive chef’s table menu. Proudly homegrown, Reif Kushiyaki is located in Dar Wasl Mall, Time Out Market, and Dubai Hills.

Multiple locations in Dubai. Open Sun to Thur, 12pm to 11pm, Fri and Sat, 12pm to 12am, Tel: (0)50 235 7071, @reifkushiyaki

Goldfish Sushi and Yakitori

From the brilliant mind of chef Akmal Anuar and hospitality heavyweights Sunset Hospitality, Dubai favourite, Goldfish Sushi and Yakitori is the perfect casual dining destination that serves up quintessential favourites as well as dishes with a wonderful twist. We’re talking cult favourites such as incredible clay pots, sushi rolls, ramen and beyond. If a good spot of Asian food is hows you roll, this is the place to go.

Goldfish Sushi & Yakitori, Galleria Mall, 403 Al Wasl Rd, Al Safa, daily noon to midnight, Tel: (04) 886 4966, @goldfishdubai

tashas

We all know and love the tashas brand, and this one in Jumeirah is as aesthetic as it gets. It’s perfect for breakfast or lunch dates, and has a sprawling menu of healthy classics and comfort favourite, all with the signature tashas flavour. It’s one of those places you can make a day out of – put on a cute outfit, gather some friends, go have a bite or two.

tashas, Galleria Mall, Al Wasl Road, daily, 8am to 11pm, Tel: (0) 4 385 5500, @tashascafe.ae

Orfali Bros Bistro

Mohammad, Wassim and Omar Orfali, three Syrian brothers who have travelled far and wide to explore the enticing world of food, art, culture and inspiration, put their heads and years of experience together to create the Orfali Bros Bistro – a critically acclaimed family restaurant and venue sweeping accolade after accolade every year for the inventive fare and upscale simplicity. While experimental, the food is still inspired by and draws from the Syrian heritage of the brothers.

Orfali Bros, Wasl 51, Sun to Sat noon to midnight, Tel: (0)4 2592 477, @orfalibros_bistro

Harummanis

While there isn’t much in terms of options for Singaporean Malay cuisine in Dubai, this restaurant is a deeply endearing tribute to Chef Akmal’s roots and reflects a story of home and hardwork. This was the name his mother had chosen for their family’s 32-year-old nasi padang hawker stall in Teck Whye, Singapore. The menu at Harummanis fuses traditional dishes with a modern twist while still honouring their roots. Highlights include the beef cheeks rendang, slow-cooked in coconut stew and ketoprak, an Indonesian salad reimagined with Japanese sesame sauce and kombu in place of the traditional peanut dressing.

Harummanis, Wasl 51, Al Wasl Road, Jumeirah, daily, 12pm to 11pm, Tel: (0) 56 536 1674, @harummanis.51

Berenjak

A standout destination for Iranian cuisine, known for its elevated take on homemade classics, Berenjak Dubai has become a favorite among diners seeking an authentic experience. The portions are hearty and every dish is a comforting delight, with deep flavours, fine ingredients and a beautiful venue that takes you back home. The lavish curtains, the leafy greenery and the Iranian artwork sets the mood. This is a great date night spot, with a cultural twist.

Berenjak, Dar Wasl, Sun to Thurs, 12pm to 1am, Fri and Sat, 12pm to 2am, Tel: (0) 4 295 3644, @berenjakuae

Sufret Maryam

Walk through the olive-hued double doors, and the first thing to catch your eye is a mesmerising portrait of chef-owner Salam Dakkak’s mother, Maryam – the heart behind both of the family-run restaurants in Dubai. At Sufret Maryam, Bait Maryam’s fine dining sister, despite being an elevated take on Levantine dishes, the menu is anything but pretentious. As a shining example of the country’s homegrown dining scene, Sufret Maryam perfectly embodies the essence of the UAE: A home away from home.

Sufret Maryam, Wasl 51, Jumeirah 1, Dubai, Daily 12pm to 12am, @sufretmaryam

Shop and explore here…

If you need some retail therapy or fun activities to do while you’re there, Box Park is where you need to be…

Mad Kicks

Satisfy all of your premium streetwear and sneaker needs with Mad Kicks. Whether you’re looking for the freshest and most hyped new release or an elusive classic, they’ve got you covered. Perfect for the sneakerheads, you can hop on over for a quick shopping session in between dining and exploring, and you’ll be sure to find exactly what you’re looking for.

@madkicksme

QKO Asian Market

QKO Asian Market brings amazing food and non-food experiences from Japan, Korea and Thailand to the Middle East. The bestseller items you found in Japan, Korea and Thailand are readily available at QKO. This is your one-stop-shop for all the Asian specialties you see on your Instagram feed.

@qkoasianmarketuae

Escape The Room

Each Escape Room is a real life adventure game designed for small groups. Whether you’re a group of friends, family members, or coworkers, your goal is simple: you have sixty minutes to open your mind and eyes carefully, work together, crack codes and solve ciphers to escape. Book today and see if you have what it takes to escape in less than 60 minutes.

@escapetheroomdxb

Roxy Cinema

Showcasing blockbusters, arthouse movies, documentaries and special events, catch a film from a plush seat, from the ultra-premium Director’s Lounge to the luxury Editor’s Suite, or the classic Roxy the Set. Meal orders, footstools, side tables, blankets and cushions complete this boutique experience.

@theroxycinemas

The great cafe crawl: an Al Wasl special…

Bagel Yard

Bagel Yard brings to Dubai the taste of freshly-made bagels from Montreal. Inspired by Montreal’s bagel culture, each bagel is hand-rolled and wood-fired the traditional way: a little crunch and a slight chew. It’s a little bit of a different offering than your usual cafe varieties and just the thing to add some variety to your coffee dates.

Bagel Yard, Al Wasl Road, Dubai, daily, 8am to 11pm, Tel: (0) 4 349 5404, @bagelyard

amongst few café

You probably know amongst few as the premium lifestyle and streetwear brand, but they also have a cafe, and it’s just as premium as you would think. The menu is quite extensive and features a mix of the cuisines and dishes from around the world. The coffee shop meets creative space is adjacent to the amongst few brick-and-mortar store.

amongst few café, Bahwan Complex, Al Wasl Road, daily, 9am to 9pm, Tel: (0) 4 236 0031, @amongstfewcafe

Milk Bakery

Pastries, pastries and more pastries – this is the ethos of Milk Bakery and we’re not complaining. Located in Wasl 51, this spot is uber popular, serving up amazing sweet treats, coffees, smoothies and more. It’s got that typical Dubai-esque barebones look, so the aesthetics are there. They also have sourdough and breakfast foods, so all your dates are sorted.

Milk Bakery, Wasl 51, daily, 9am to 2am, Tel: (0) 4 344 5444, @milkbakery.ae

Tonton Bakes

This artsy new spot in Wasl 51 is home of the tontail – a cone shaped shell of flaky, buttery pastry, reimagined from Italy’s beloved Sfogliatella. The whole space is filled with delicious sights and smells, and draped in purple, eclectic, quirky art and the feeling of morning warmth. Drop by, pick up a coffee, some fresh croissants, maybe a fun drink, and your day is made.

Tonton Bakes, Wasl 51, Jumeirah, daily, 8am to 8pm, Tel: (0) 58 998 5272, @tontonbakes

Lune Lounge

As minimalist as it gets, Lune Lounge is a stunning stone space that will transport you into a zone of calm and serenity. The all-white cafe has the perfect vantage point for a gorgeous view of the Burj Khalifa and even has a terrace for you to enjoy this glorious weather that’s come upon us.

Lune Lounge, Al Wasl Road, Dubai, daily, 3pm to 2am, Tel: (0) 4 223 9544, @lunedubai

