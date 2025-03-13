The Gold Line will alleviate pressure on the Red Line…

New is out that a new Metro line project is in the works for the Dubai Metro network – a Gold Line will be added to the currently expanding network of lines in one of Dubai’s most frequently used modes of public transport, according to reports in Gulf Business, Metro Rail Today and Middle East Business Intelligence.

The Gold Line metro link will be connecting some of the older Dubai areas to the areas being serviced by the Red Line right now, easing pressure on the Red Line, distributing passenger traffic and making moving between the older and newer developments more seamless.

The areas in question include older areas in Bur Dubai, starting from Al Ghubaibah and connecting with Business Bay and newer residential developments. The line will run parallel to the existing Red Line, before heading inland to Business Bay, Meydan, Global Village and residential developments in Dubailand.

This comes as the latest step the city and its authorities are taking to ease the ongoing perennial problem of increasing traffic and long, draining commute times for the residents, especially during peak hours. As more people start using public transport, the volume of cars on the road will reduce.

Reportedly, the first step has been put in place as the RTA (RTA) has issued a request for proposals (RFP) to firms for the lead consultancy role on the multibillion-dollar project, 5.5 billion dollars to be exact. With the procurement process for the key infrastructure upgrade already underway, progress is expected soon.

More expansions…

The Dubai Metro Blue Line will be ready to start operations on September 9, 2029, aka 09-09-29 as announced by Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority. The Blue Line for Dubai Metro was first discussed back in 2006, along with other potential lines and expansion of the existing Red and Green lines.

Plans changed amid the global economic slowdown, but the Blue Line is once again back on track. The project has been officially approved by HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Vice President of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.Construction is set to begin on Dubai Metro Blue Line this year and the (unconfirmed) map is already out.

The Blue Line will connect to the existing Centrepoint station on the Red Line, and to Creek station on the Green Line. From Centrepoint, the Blue Line will run through Mirdif where there will be a station (most likely) outside Mirdif City Centre Mall. From here it will pass through Al Warqa and then Dubai International City 1, Dubai International City 2 and 3, and Dubai Silicon Oasis, before arriving at its last station at Dubai International Academic City.

From Creek, the Blue Line will make its way over the Dubai Creek and will have a station in Dubai Festival City and Dubai Creek Harbour, before moving to the Ras Al Khor Industrial Area. From here, it will move towards Dubai International City 1 station, where it will connect with the line coming from Centrepoint – essentially making this metro station a junction (transfer station).

Images: Getty