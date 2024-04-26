It’s the world’s largest marine reef development project…

HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Crown Prince of Dubai has officially launched the landmark Dubai Reef project, the world’s largest marine reef development project.

This week, Sheikh Hamdan oversaw the launch of the pilot reef modules, the first step towards developing a 600 square kilometre reef that will stretch across Dubai’s waters. While the first modules of the reef have now been activated, over the next four years the Dubai Reef project, sustainable initiative by Dubai Can, will see 20,000 purpose-built reef modules of various sizes created. Across the 600 kilometre square metre stretch, the design of the reef units will see them exceed 400,000 cubic metres in volume.

“Dubai Can’s Dubai Reef project will inject vitality into our coastal waters and contribute to global conservation efforts,” Sheikh Hamdan said. “The project’s significant long-term environmental and socio-economic impacts will serve Dubai’s commitment to ensuring a sustainable future for generations to come.”

The mission of the ambitious Dubai Reef project is to ensure that the city leaves a lasting legacy both in the protection of marine life, and environmental sustainability as it works towards the UAE’s Green Agenda – 2030. It’s hoped that the Dubai Reefs will enhance biodiversity, safeguard Dubai’s coastal and marine habitats, support fish populations, and increasing ecosystem resilience.

Images: Dubai Media Office