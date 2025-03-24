The Dubai road network just got better with this new bridge…

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has inaugurated a new three-lane bridge between connecting Infinity Bridge to Sheikh Rashid Road, and this new addition to Dubai’s road network is expected to ease the city’s traffic woes to some extent.

The bridge, opened to traffic on Sunday this past weekend, will improve and enhance traffic flow from Infinity Bridge through the Falcon Intersection on Al Mina Street to the intersection of Sheikh Rashid Road and Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Street.

The Dubai bridge spans 1,210 metres, 4.8 km, and features three lanes, boasting a capacity of 4,800 vehicles per hour. The new development is part of Phase 4 of the Al Shindagha Corridor Improvement Project, one of the city’s largest road infrastructure initiatives. It’s one of RTA’s longest ongoing projects.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by هيئة الطرق والمواصلات، دبي (@rta_dubai)

You might also like Sheikh Hamdan announces birth of fourth child



The new bridge improves connectivity to key residential and commercial areas, including Al Hudaiba, Al Raffa, Al Jafiliya, Al Mankhool, Al Kifaf, and Al Karama, and is part of a larger project of the construction of five bridges totalling 3.1 km, with a combined capacity of 19,400 vehicles per hour across all lanes.

The Al Shindagha Corridor Improvement Project is split into 5 phases. Several roadworks have already been completed, with RTA having completed 90 per cent of Phase 4 of the project, with the remaining two bridges set to open in the second quarter of this year. This phase also includes the Al Khaleej Street Tunnel Project. Phase 5 is yet to be announced.

The aim of the project is to improve connectivity between Deira and Bur Dubai while also connecting upcoming major developments, including Dubai Islands, Deira Waterfront, Dubai Maritime City, and Port Rashid.

Once completed, the corridor will benefit about one million residents, according to the RTA, and significantly reducing travel time from 104 minutes to just 16 minutes by 2030. The project is designed to enhance road safety standards while delivering an estimated Dh45 billion in economic benefits over the next 20 years.

@rta_dubai

Images: Supplied