It’s a little girl…

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence has announced that he has welcomed his fourth child. He shared the news via an Instagram post on his personal page. The newborn is a girl and will be named Hind.

The post read: “Alhamdulillah for the blessing and the completion of grace. By the will of Allah, our daughter was born: Hind bint Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum.”

There was also a prayer included in the post asking for the child to be granted a heart full of faith and love for God, along with good health and wellbeing.

This is the latest addition to Sheikh Hamdan’s family. In May 2021, he welcomed twins – a boy named Rashid and a girl named Shaikha, and in February 2023 he announced the birth of another son, Mohammed.

Sheikh Hamdan often shares pictures and updates on his Instagram page and recently shared a sweet post about training with his son Rashid.

We wish the family a heart congratulations on the new arrival.