Cleaner future, greener future…

If you caught our piece only months ago about electric buses driving you around the UAE capital, we have more news: Abu Dhabi has taken another step closer to a greener future, with the launch of eco-friendly Bus Service No. 65, operated entirely by green buses powered by hydrogen and electric energy.

Images: Abu Dhabi DMT, unsplash

This initiative will boost the capital city’s sustainable transport ecosystem, with buses operating with zero per cent emissions. As per data released by Abu Dhabi’s Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT), this will result in 200 tonnes of less carbon dioxide daily, the equivalent of 14,700 fewer cars on the city’s roads.

Bus Service No. 65 will operate between Abu Dhabi’s Marina Mall and Al Reem Island, ferrying about 6,000 riders a day across a total distance of 2,000km covered. The introduction of electric buses on this route is only one small step in an ambitious initiative that will soon see half of Abu Dhabi’s public transport using green energy, with an eye on decarbonising urban transport.

You’ll soon also be able to ride these eco-friendly buses on Route 160 (between Khalifa City and Capital Park in Al Danah), and Route A2 (between Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Street and Zayed International Airport’s Employee Consolidation Centre).

With tech such as advanced battery technologies and hydrogen fuel cells powering these green buses, Abu Dhabi is hitting new highs in sustainable transportation while supporting the UAE’s Net Zero by 2050 vision. All of this, without compromising on passenger comfort.

dmt.gov.ae