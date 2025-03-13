A taste of the cinematic world of Hong Kong at this film festival…

The Hong Kong Film Festival is coming back to Dubai for a 4th edition as the Hong Kong Film Gala Presentation (HKFGP), running from March 22 to 28 at Cinema Akil in Alserkal Avenue. Kicking off this weekend, this is your gateway into the alluring world of Hong Kong cinema, and your chance to explore the best of their captivating masterpieces.

Presented by the Asian Film Awards Academy (AFAA), in collaboration with Cinema Akil, the selection of films features 8 carefully curated ones, from gripping thrillers to thought-provoking dramas and narratives, and one classic. Be prepared to go through the entire range of emotions as you journey through the dynamic film industry of Hong Kong, with themes of loss, reconciliation, and survival, through the diverse genres that punctuate it.

What’s On at the festival?

The 2025 ceremony will begin with a unique Iftar-style opening night ceremony on March 22, followed by a screening of An Abandoned Team (2024), directed by Thomas Lee and Daniel Ho. This drama explores themes of loneliness, redemption, and the unexpected bond between a man and a stray dog.

Blossoms Under Somewhere (2024) by Riley Yip tells the story of Ching, a high school girl with a stutter, who, while running an online business, loses her only friendship in her pursuit of love. Montages of a Modern Motherhood (2024) by Oliver Siu Kuen Chan explores Suk Jing’s journey through the challenges of balancing career, family expectations, and the emotional shifts that come with becoming a mother.

In Papa (2024), Philip Yung follows a café owner struggling with guilt after his mentally unstable son commits a tragic act. Last Song for You (2024), directed by Lai-Yin Leung, focuses on a deceased woman reconnecting with her past lover to fulfill her wish of having her ashes scattered in Japan. Cesium Fallout (2024), directed by Anthony Pun, sees a team of government advisors, executives, and firefighters working to mitigate a radiation crisis in Hong Kong caused by illegal garbage smuggling.

The Last Dance (2024) by Anselm Chan, follows a debt-ridden wedding planner turned funeral planner who must prove his legitimacy to continue his business. The festival will also feature The Bride with White Hair (1993), a Hong Kong classic by director Ronny Yu, offering audiences a nostalgic glimpse into the iconic martial arts fantasy genre.

Given this exciting cultural fusion, movie buffs and cinema-goers will also get a chance to immerse themselves completely and connect with Hong Kong’s finest talent, directors and actors such as actress Sheena Chan from Blossoms Under Somewhere and director Oliver Siu Kuen Chan from Montages of a Modern Motherhood, through three post-screening Q&A sessions.

The screenings are the highlight of the film festival, but it’s not just about movie nights. Consider this programme a bridge between our world and the cinematic world of Hong Kong. These sessions will allow the audience to take the opportunity to delve into the creative minds behind the films and gain deeper insight into the filmmaking process.

Tickets to the festival are available to purchase online, on the Cinema Akil website and are priced at Dhs56.50. There is also a season pass which gives you access to all the screenings, for which you can register

Find the full schedule here.

Hong Kong Film Gala Presentation, Cinema Akil, Alserkal Avenue, Mar 22 to 28, tickets at Dhs56.50, @cinemaakil

