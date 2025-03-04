Your March in alternative cinema at Cinema Akil…

The month of March marks International Women’s Day on March 8, and Women’s History Month throughout this month, and championing women in their respective fields is how we can celebrate these occasions. Cinema Akil everyone’s favourite independent arthouse cinema and the go-to spot for alternative watching, is shining the spotlight on the women in cinema, both on and behind the screen.

This line-up features five outstanding female directors, and aims to inspire people to celebrate the stories, voices and perspectives of the women in their lives. The selection of movies features some new releases and returning classic favourites, all creating space for dialogue and ideals you’ll take home with you.

Cinema Akil

All We Imagine As Light (until March 6) , is an Indian film that follows Nurse Prabha in Mumbai, whose life is disrupted by an unexpected gift from her estranged husband, while her younger roommate, Anu, struggles to find privacy in the bustling city. A State of Passion (until March 21) , follows British Palestinian surgeon Dr. Ghassan Abu Sittah through 43 days of relentless bombardment in Gaza’s hospitals, where he becomes a symbol of resistance and resilience. Passing Dreams (March 7 to 21) , tells the story of 12-year-old Samy’s journey to find his missing bird, believed to have returned home. Through his search, the film explores the complexities of daily life in Palestine and its impact on identity and relationships.

The Yard

This month, Cinema Akil is also hosting screenings under the stars at The Yard in Alserkal Avenue. These are free to the public, and a great way to enjoy this interesting, chilly turn of weather we have in Dubai right now while it lasts.

Divine Intervention (March 9) , depicts the secret meetings of Palestinian lovers from Jerusalem and Ramallah, whose relationship is challenged by the separation of a checkpoint. The Tedious Tour of M (March 15) , is a documentary by director Hend Bakr exploring why renowned Egyptian writer Hafez Ragab returned to his hometown after 30 years and abandoned writing at the peak of his career.

Cinema Akil in 25Hours

As always, all screenings at Cinema Akil at 25Hours are free of cost, but a reservation is required.

The Things of Life (March 4 to 25), directed by Claude Sautet, follows architect Pierre, who, after a car accident, relives moments from his life as he rediscovers the sweetness of the “things of life.” Little Women (March 6 to 23), directed by Greta Gerwig, follows the March sisters—Jo, Meg, Amy, and Beth—navigating the challenges of womanhood in 19th-century Massachusetts as they face life’s ups and downs and make pivotal decisions for their futures. Ama Gloria ( March 8 to 27), directed by Marie Amachoukeli, tells the story of six-year-old Cléo, who deeply loves her nanny Gloria. As Gloria must return to Cape Verde to care for her own children, the two make the most of their final summer together. Seven Winters in Tehran (March 9 to 29), directed by Steffi Niederzoll, tells the story of Reyhaneh Jabarri, sentenced to death for killing a man in self-defense, highlighting the oppression of women in Iran and Reyhaneh’s legacy as a symbol of resistance.

For the full schedule, visit cinemaakil.com

@cinemaakil

