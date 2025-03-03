Get ready to press play…

If you’ve spent Ramadan in the region, you know TV is a whole vibe. It’s that time of year when evenings after Iftar get cosy and the TV becomes your best-friend. This year? The Ramadan 2025 TV shows are bringing it, making it even harder to get off the sofa. The Ramadan 2025 lineup is packed with drama, suspense, and humour that’ll keep you glued to your screen long after Iftar. From love stories that’ll have you feeling all the emotions to thrillers that’ll make you stay up past bedtime, this year’s Ramadan 2025 lineup has something for everyone. So, get comfy, grab some qatayef, and start bingeing.

Nadim Safieddine

Nadim Safieddine, a well-respected Dubai-based voice in film and TV, has been reviewing movies and shows since 2011. With a filmmaking studies background from New York, he initially focused on Western TV and film but has spent the past three years diving into the world of Arabic film and series. Here, he shares his top picks for Arabic Ramadan shows – ones that truly stood out to him – as well as the must-watch releases for the month of Ramadan.

Here are Nadim’s picks for previous Ramadan seasons

Lil mawt (Till death): A gripping thriller that starts slow but soon morphs into a powerhouse season of twists in its second season. Sadly, season 3 is a bit of a letdown with a weak finale. There’s talk of a shortened 4th season to wrap things up.

Al nar bil nar (Fire with fire): My personal favorite Arabic series of all time. It’s a grounded and very poignant story that takes place on Beirut’s streets. The performances, the production values, the nuances – it’s spectacular.

Zawja wahida la takfi (One wife is not enough): This Kuwaiti dramedy is the heir to Desperate Housewives as it beautifully managed to combine shocking twists & drama, with hilarious comedy, in one powerhouse season.

Ones to watch: New Ramadan 2025 TV shows

Fi Lahza

If you love an emotional rollercoaster, Fi Lahza is the romantic drama to tune into this Ramadan. Starring Ahmed Fahmi and Myrna Noureldin, the 30-episode series follows a couple navigating the ups and downs of love, breakups, and fate. Directed by Ahmed Khaled, it also features Naglaa Badr, Edward, Safaa El Toukhy, and Ahmed Maged.

Available exclusively on tod.tv

Al-Ghawy

Ahmed Mekky steps away from his usual comedic roles to take on /.a serious drama in Al-Ghawy. The series follows a thug who decides to turn his life around after the tragic loss of his wife. Written by Hani Sarhan and directed by Mando El-Adl, it’s one to watch if you enjoy transformation stories and gripping drama.

Available on play.yango.com

Esh Esh

Mai Omar, Maged El Masry, Hala Sedki, and Shimaa Seif star in Esh Esh, a dramatic tale of a young woman forced into a life of dancing. As her past unfolds, viewers get a deep dive into the events that led her there. Expect intense storytelling and powerful performances.

Available on shahid.mbc.net

Al-Noss

Another drama featuring a well-known comedian in a serious role, Al-Noss stars Ahmed Amin as a former thief who reinvents himself as a leader in the fight against British colonial rule. Directed by Yahya Ismail, this historical drama blends action and history for an intense watch.

Available on play.yango.com

Elmaddah: Ostoret Elahd

Returning for its fifth season, Elmaddah: Ostoret Elahd sees Hamada Helal reprise his role as Sabir, battling dark forces in a supernatural battle between good and evil. With Ghada Adel, Khaled Elsawy, Ahmed Bedier, and Khaled Sarhan joining the cast, the stakes are higher than ever.

Available on shahid.mbc.net

Lam Shamsya

Directed by Karim El Shenawy, Lam Shamsya tackles the heavy subject of child abuse and society’s response to it. Starring Amina Khalil, Ahmed Salah El Saadany, Youssra Al Lozy, and Mohamed Shahin, this drama aims to spark important conversations.

Available on watchit.com

Qahwet El Mahata

A mix of crime and mystery, Qahwet El Mahata follows a young prosecutor investigating the murder of a man who left his home in southern Egypt to chase his dreams. Starring Ahmed Ghazi, Bayoumi Fouad, Ahmed Khaled Saleh, and Intisar, and directed by Islam Khairy, this one promises suspenseful twists.

Available on play.yango.com

Nos El Sha’b Esmo Mohammad

A light-hearted break from all the drama, this 15-episode comedy stars Essam Omar, Rania Youssef, Sherine, and Mayan El Sayed. While details on the plot are still under wraps, expect witty humor and sharp storytelling.

Available on shahid.mbc.net

Zolm El Mastaba

Diving into themes of power, control, and the misuse of religion, Zolm El Mastaba is a bold drama starring Eyad Nassar, Fathy Abdel Wahab, and Riham Abdulghafour. If thought-provoking, socially relevant dramas are your thing, this is one to add to your watchlist.

Available on watchit.com

Bil Dam (In blood): This is the most high profile release of the season and the most anticipated as it’s by creator Nadine Jaber who is responsible for Lil Mawt (mentioned above) and 3a 2amal (With Hope) which was the breakout show last year. It stars Maguy Bou Ghosn (one of the stars of Lil Mawt), and the most jam-packed cast in the history of Ramadan series.

Available on youtube.com

Nafas (Breath): This one looks like a typical love triangle but it’s got 3 mega stars which will ensure we all watch it regardless. It stars Daniella Rahme (the other star of Lil Mawt), Moatasam Al Nahar, and Abed Fahed.

Available on shahid.mbc.net

Ta7et Sebe3 2ared (Under the seventh earth): This thriller is about counterfeit money and also stars a trio of huge stars: Taim Hassan, Caresse Bashar

and Muna Wassef.

Available on YouTube.com

Al Sharnaka (Cocoon): Not much is known about this thriller but it does star Sara Abi Kanaan, a Lebanese actress who I love because she exudes so much charisma and charm.

Available on watchit.com

For more things to do this Ramadan 2025, check out our Ramadan gifts guide, 15 New things to do in Dubai this March, Iftars, Ramadan tents and Majlises, Ramadan markets, fireworks, and stay tuned for more.

Images: Supplied/official websites