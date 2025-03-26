That’s a lot of people…

Dubai International Airport (DXB) is bracing for a huge surge of people passing through the airport this Eid break. There’s more than 3.6 million guests in total expected to pass through the terminals during the Eid travel peak from March 26 to April 7. The busiest day of the travel surge is expected on Saturday, April 5, when 309,000 travelers are expected.

Daily total traffic is set to average at around 276,000 guests, with the first week of April expected to be the busies. Departures during the Eid week are anticipated to surge by 19 per cent compared to average weekly numbers over the last month.

With schools children now on break for spring, demand remains strong for visiting relatives and friends from countries such as India, Pakistan, and the United Kingdom, alongside an increase in travel for leisure, to countries such as Sri Lanka, Türkiye and Italy. This means that this Eid, Dubai airport is going to have one of it’s peak periods in the year.

Emirates is gearing up for one of its busiest travel weekends of the year, with over 80,000 passengers expected to depart in just two days on Emirates flights during Eid and the airline is deploying an additional 17 flights to destinations in the Middle East from March 26 to April 6 to keep up with demand.

