These are the predicted dates for Eid Al Adha 2025…

W’re in the middle of Eid Al Fitr 2025 but everyone is wondering about the next public holiday in the UAE. The next one in the UAE will be two holidays together: Arafat Day and Eid Al Adha. First is Arafat Day, which falls on Dhul Hijjah 9. UAE astronomers have predicted that Arafat Day will fall on Sunday, June 16, but it’s dependent on the sighting of the moon closer to the time.

Then Eid Al Adha will roll into Dhu Al Hijjah 10, 11 and 12.

Current predictions show that the holiday dates will begin on Thursday June 5 with Arafat Day followed by Eid Al Adha 2025 on Friday June 6, Saturday June 7 and Sunday June 8.

What is Eid Al Adha?

According to tradition, Eid Al Adha is held to honour Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his son, after being instructed to do so by God. Prophet Ibrahim told his son of the dream, and the son then told his father to follow the order. But God intervened, sending a sheep to take his son’s place.

The occasion of Eid Al Adha is usually marked with a few days off for both the public and private sectors, however, as with any Islamic holidays, decisions are based on the phases of the moon, so we won’t know the exact dates until the moon has been officially sited.

What if those holidays fall on a weekend?

The second part of resolution No. 27 of 2024 states that “with the exception of Eid holidays, any of the official holidays mentioned in article No.1 may be carried over by a Cabinet decision to the beginning or end of the week”.

There’s also a resolution inclusion that declares “local governments may approve any other official holidays not mentioned in this resolution for their government departments and institutions on special occasions or for any other reason.”