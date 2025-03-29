Long weekend babay…

It’s official – these are the official dates, confirmed dates of Eid Al Fitr this year. It’s set to be a 4-day break for the private sector for Eid Al Fitr 2025.

On the evening of Saturday, March 29 the UAE moon sighting committee confirmed that the Eid moon has been sighted, therefore making Ramadan 29 days.

The news came shortly after Saudi Arabia also declared that Eid would begin on Sunday, March 30.

The holiday had already been declared as Sunday, March 30 to Tuesday, April 1, with the possibility of an extra day on Wednesday, April 2. This extra day will not be with the announcement of the moon-sighting committee.

For those who typically have Saturday and Sunday off, this means a five-day break, with work resuming on Thursday, April 3.

The public sector holiday has already been confirmed. The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources has confirmed the Islamic Calendar (Hijri) dates for the Eid Al Fitr holiday period.

According to the authority, Eid Al Fitr holiday for the federal government will be observed from 1 to 3 Shawwal 1446 AH. The federal authority added that work will officially begin on 4 Shawwal.

What is Eid Al Fitr?

Eid al Fitr is also known as the ‘Festival of Breaking of the Fast’ and is one of two official holidays celebrated in Islam. It is celebrated by Muslims worldwide and marks the end of Ramadan.

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar observed by Muslims worldwide as a month of fasting, prayer, reflection, and community. Fasting is one of the five pillars of Islam, which is the foundation of the religion. The pillars are the framework by which Muslims everywhere live, and Ramadan is considered the holiest time in the Islamic calendar. It is a time for prayer, reflection, and religious devotion, to cleanse past sins and to focus on Allah through good deeds.

You can learn more about Ramadan here.