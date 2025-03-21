Take note…

Emirates has announced that all flights to London’s Heathrow Airport from Dubai International Airport have been cancelled on Friday, March 21, 2025.

Due to a fire at an electrical substation supplying the airport, Heathrow is experiencing a significant power outage. To maintain the safety of our passengers and colleagues, Heathrow will be closed until 23h59 on 21 March. Passengers are advised not to travel to the airport… pic.twitter.com/7SWNJP8ojd — Heathrow Airport (@HeathrowAirport) March 21, 2025

Heathrow Airport suffered from a fire at an electrical substation supplying the airport and is now experiencing a significant power outage.

Posting on their official channel X (previously, Twitter), Heathrow Airport stated, ‘ To maintain the safety of our passengers and colleagues, Heathrow will be closed until 23h59 on 21 March.’ The airport advised passengers to not travel to the airport and contact their airline for further information.

Three Emirates flights EK001/002, EK029/030 and EK031/032 have been cancelled thus far.

What to do if you’re affected?

An Emirates alert states that ‘passengers booked or connecting onto the cancelled flights to London Heathrow will not be accepted for travel.’ The airline added that it is monitoring the situation closely and will update its customers as the situation develops.

Those affected by the flight cancellations have the option to travel to other UK airports, or to travel on a later date. Customers who have booked directly with Emirates can head here for assistance. Those who have booked tickets via a travel agent were advised to contact their agent for rebooking.

Passengers traveling to Heathrow Airport over the upcoming weekend are also advised to check with their airlines for any updates, or to get accurate updates from the Emirates website.

London Heathrow Airport, or Heathrow Airport, is the main and busiest airport serving the United Kingdom. The airport serves an average of around 216,000 passengers daily.

Images: Emirates