If you’re looking for an extraordinary iftar experience throughout the Holy Month of Ramadan, Trove is offering an exclusive and thoughtfully curated set menu each week. With a focus on authentic flavors and seasonal ingredients, Trove brings together a feast that perfectly embodies the essence of Ramadan. Set against the backdrop of the stunning Dubai Fountains and a front-row view of the iconic Burj Khalifa, this is an iftar like no other.

Trove’s iftar menu for two people features a delicious spread of traditional Middle Eastern mezze, vibrant salads, heartwarming soups, flavourful hot starters, exquisite main courses, and indulgent desserts. Guests can savor a variety of flavors while enjoying the serene ambiance and breathtaking views, while spending some much needed time with family and friends.

Just imagine the options: dates with tahini, Tulum cheese with walnuts, olive plate, honey kaymak, butter confit tomato mezze, and bazlama and tirnak pita set the stage for the culinary journey. Fresh salads such as coban salad, hummus, and cucumber avocado salad add a refreshing touch to the meal. The selection of soups and hot starters includes tomato soup, manti with yoghurt, and butcher meatball, each crafted with rich flavours and traditional cooking techniques.

For the main course, guests can choose from beef Sotee, chickpea stew with meat, or grilled salmon, ensuring a satisfying and hearty main course. To conclude the meal on a sweet note, desserts include baked rice pudding, katmer with walnut, or date medjool chocolate bites with tahini muhallabia. Additionally, you’ll get water, soft drinks, tea, and coffee included to complete the dining experience.

For just Dhs289, with a minimum of two people, Trove’s iftar experience offers exceptional value and an unforgettable culinary journey. Whether celebrating with family or catching up with friends, Trove provides the perfect setting to embrace the spirit of Ramadan. Head there this Ramadan for a memorable gathering filled with warmth, delicious food, and spectacular views. What more do you need?