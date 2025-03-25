A race, not just to crown a winner but to mark the battle for equal racing opportunities…

For fans of motorsports, part of your upcoming weekends are now most likely blocked as you watch Formula 1. However, while you can enjoy watching 20 men race around tracks across the world, take some time to show some huge support for the daring women who are in this hugely male-dominated field. And the one top way you can truly do this is to get your tickets for the Formula Woman Nations Cup taking place in Dubai this May.

The FW Nations Cup 2025 roars into Dubai, taking place over two days on May 3 and 4 at the Dubai Autodrome.

Early bird tickets are currently on sale, and you can snap up a seat for a 10 per cent discount. Options available suit all budgets, but if you want the whole two-day experience, it’s Dhs818.90 for a VIP Weekend Pass. However, there are also tickets available starting from Dhs55.34. You can purchase your tickets here.

The action-packed weekend will see you supporting 38 top-tier female drivers representing their nations in high-speed, high-intensity races.

From the UAE, we have Sofia Necchi, Manon Robillard, Vanessa Kaye and Darcy Mead, from India – Manisha Kelkar (also an actress), from Qatar – Nufa Khogali and from Saudi Arabia, Farah Al Yousef. You can check out the whole line-up of drivers here.

Besides the races, you will get exclusive fan experiences such as meeting your favourite drivers, pit garage visits, and interactive exhibits.

And what’s a motorsport without some music? On the day, you can enjoy live entertainment and DJ sets, so bring along your friends who are music fans to the weekend.

Love a good car display? Besides seeing the steel beauties zoom their way around the track, an exhibit of 200 of the finest classic, supercars, and custom builds is sure to make your jaw drop. And while they may not be able to have their moment to show us what they are made of on the tracks, they will still be in the running for some prestigious awards.

With so much to do, visitors can stay fueled with gourmet bites and international flavours from the food trucks at the event. Of course, if you’ve opted for the VIP experience, you will get premium seating, gourmet catering, and unparalleled views of the action.

Also, if your little one is the next Farrah Alyousef (Saudi Arabia’s representative in the F1 Academy) or the next Max Verstappen, bring them along. There’s plenty of fun to enjoy on The Green, as it’s packed with kid-friendly activities, simulators, and motorsport-themed games.

FW Nations Cup 2025, Dubai Autodrome, Motor City, Dubai, May 3 (from 5pm) and 4, prices from Dhs55 (early bird). @formulawomanracing @fwnationscup

