Mayfair’s iconic F&B name Novikov is bringing a beach club concept to Dubai in 2026, and the location is the highly anticipated Gran Melia at the Port de La Mer, slated to soon be a hotspot for high-end dining destinations.

The Novikov Beach Club promises an exclusive beachside experience, with a menu featuring the ever-popular fusion of Mediterranean food with Asian influences. The venue is expected to have a chic lounge, luxurious day beds, a pool with panoramic views of the Port de la Mer marina and to top it all off, direct access to a private beachfront.

The Novikov Beach Club will join the likes of Park Chinois and Zuma Beach House to make up the lifestyle and F&B lineup at the Gran Melia Le Mer, with the rest of the offerings to be announced in due time.

Park Chinois, another fine Mayfair export and one of London’s most glamorous and iconic restaurants, and Zuma Beach House, a gorgeous seaside iteration of Zuma Dubai, set to open in 2027, complete with a lounge and bar, day beds, and a stunning swimming pool, are already setting the tone for what’s to come.

Several details about the Gran Melia have been revealed, and the picture is shaping up to be the new address of luxury and opulence. The hotel will boast 380 ultra-modern guest rooms and suites with stunning views of the glittering skyline and the shimmering Arabian Gulf. The facilities include a wellness centre with a gym and spa, direct access to the marina, swimming pools, a private beach, and a number of international restaurants and bars.

The Novikov brand first came to Dubai is 2022 as the Novikov Cafe and this new venue will expand the name in the region. As such, the fine dining and experiential hospitality giant operates over 300 restaurants worldwide, with flagship locations in Mayfair, London and outposts in Beverly Hills, Baku, Bodrum, Istanbul, Jeddah, Miami, Moscow, Muscat, AlUla and Porto Cervo.

