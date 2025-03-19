A taste of glamorous, golden, 1930s Shanghai…

Londoners will recognise this name immediately – Park Chinois, one of the city’s most glamorous and iconic restaurants is coming to Dubai and this is massive news because this is one luxurious, sought-after spot on Mayfair’s street you can’t miss.

All about the glitz and glitter of the Shanghai of the 1930s, Park Chinois is an institution in itself, a staple in the high-flying social circles of London society, who like to wine and dine here for an experiential night out – dinner, drinks and ending the night with some dance.

This opulence is making it’s way to the shores of Dubai, all set to open at the Gran Melia La Mer on the new Port de la Mer Island. It’s a big name for the upcoming hotel, gearing up to become the new address of luxury here and joining an incredibly exciting Zuma Beach House.

This will be a gorgeous seaside iteration of Zuma Dubai, set to open in 2027, complete with a lounge and bar, day beds, and a stunning swimming pool. Uber exclusive, like the Park Chinois and the other glittering restaurants soon to join the F&B lineup of the property.

The hotel is still under construction on the island seafront, and will be the third opening from world-renowned Melia Hotels in Dubai, joining the stunning desert resort Melia Desert Palm and sleek city stay, ME Dubai. The luxurious hotel will be the group’s first beach resort.

Gran Melia Dubai will boast 380 ultra-modern guest rooms and suites with stunning views of the glittering skyline and the shimmering Arabian Gulf. In addition to the impressive architecture, designed by MOMA International, the facilities include a wellness centre with a gym and spa, direct access to the marina, swimming pools, a private beach, and a number of international restaurants and bars.

While we have no intel so far on the details of the new spot, except of course the location and the tentative opening, we do expect that the whole formula of Park Chinois London will be set into the Dubai landscape – two levels, the chic Salon de Chine for dining; as well as Club Chinois, a sultry after-hours spot for the exclusive, the Wave Bar and beyond.

Watch this space for further updates…

