Robz’ Chef’s Table is Dubai’s brand new supper club and lays a bold claim…

But does it live up to it? That is precisely the question we will attempt to answer here. Dubai’s culinary scene has birthed a new underbelly in recent times, one laden with mystery and novel charm, of secret menus, hidden locations and intimate gatherings that feel more exclusive than even some of your most premium and expensive dining experiences – this is the supper club.

Something about being one of just a handful, inside the sanctum that is someone’s home. The romance of a deeply emotional story untold, now finding a way out to the world but only through a very curated set of senses. Given Dubai’s crowds of starry-eyed diners, this is a recipe for success. This underground gastronomical culture is new in Dubai and here to stay, because the foodies are loving it.

In this blossoming, simmering world of endless supper club and at-home dining concepts, combining tales and tastes from around the world, a new one has emerged. Robz Chef’s Table debuted in Dubai this March, and makes no effort at draped modesty, calling itself Dubai’s most exclusive private dining experience.

Brought to you from the mind of Chef Robin Höfer, German native most recently ex-Ossiano where he was nominated for the Gault&Millau UAE’s Future Great of the Year 2025, this chef’s table is inspired by the personal narrative of his life, starting from Lake Constance, through some of the most top-rated European kitchens and his passion for Asian flavours.

Consider this a stepping stone, an experimental kitchen where the larger dream, the bigger picture of a full-fledged restaurant will eventually come to life.

The table is limited to eight spots only, and is priced at Dhs750 per person including non-alcoholic pairing and Dhs850 with wine pairing. Chef Robin and his partner in this venture, Pearl Yan, welcome you into their cosy home, where they whisk you away with their keen, watchful hospitality and the occasional appearance of the family cats.

The menu itself features 13 courses or impressions, meant to reflect different periods in Chef Robin’s culinary journey. It is deeply personal, not just in the inspiration, the service (your cutlery once belonged to his grandmother) and the accompanying narrations, but also in Chef’s leaning towards fine dining. you’ll find loads of Asian influences woven into the food, but no spoilers here.

Several mentions of Höfer’s all-time favourite comfort food and his fond childhood memories from Germany are made. The käse spätzle is essentially an incredibly cheesy mac and cheese, a German staple elevated with generous slices of black truffle, crispy onion, and a delicate salad bouquet and Spezi, a popular German drink which comes to you as a granita served with jelly, black lemon, kumquat, and finger lime.

The whole affair is elevated by the options in the non-alcoholic pairing, with homemade fermented drinks like kombucha, lemonade, and tepache boasting bright and exciting flavours made to complement the courses, perhaps even better than a plain glass of wine.

Robz’ Chef’s Table indeed feels very, very exclusive – it’s inventive, it’s creative, it’s warm and it’s fun, and it stays true to the fine dining ethos that Chef feels so strongly about. Sure, it’s indulgent, and probably pricey, but never pretentious and perhaps just the sheer honesty of the story makes it worth that ask.

Robz’ Chef’s Table takes place three times a week, and is announced exclusively on @chefrobinhoefer and @pearll_y’s Instagram stories. For inquiries and reservations, please send a direct message.

Images: Supplied