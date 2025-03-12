It’s a big moment for Jumeirah…

Come March 14, a significant milestone in Jumeirah’s journey will be achieved with the opening of Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab.

The hotel is among the most exciting new hotel openings in the UAE and completes the oceanic-inspired trilogy on the Jumeirah beachfront alongside Jumeirah Beach Hotel and Burj Al Arab.

Before it opens its doors on March 14, 2025, here’s everything you need to know about Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab

A quick overview

The design

Designed by acclaimed architect Shaun Killa, the new resort’s design takes inspiration from an avant-garde super yacht.

The fluid lines on the building mimic the graceful movement of a yacht gliding through the ocean. When guests arrive at the hotel, they will notice a striking arch entrance perfectly framing the Jumeirah Burj Al Arab.

The Rooms

Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab will have 300 rooms and 86 suites, also reflecting its avant-garde super yacht-like exteriors. More precisely, the stylish rooms are inspired by Italy’s legendary Riva boats. Think 60’s glamour, with the added bonus of an expansive terrace – perfect for soaking in breathtaking ocean views.

The higher-end suites, such as the Presidential Suite, feature a private plunge pool, while the Royal Suite (which appears to seemingly float above the water) will feature a huge terrace with a plunge pool, with the option to expand into a multi-bedroom retreat of up to five connecting rooms. For further refined glamour, the Pearl Suite features an expansive, wrapped-around terrace with panoramic views.

Your pocket-sized Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab restaurant guide

The Fore

In the morning, a grand breakfast awaits with views of Jumeirah Burj Al Arab and the yacht-filled Marina. However, as the day progresses, it converts into ‘four’ distinct restaurants and a sophisticated bar (see below), each reflecting a unique culinary narrative.

Cusine: International

Opening timing: 7am to 11.30am (breakfast)

The Fore Bar

Sip on expertly crafted cocktails, fine wines in a lively, ever-evolving ambiance.

Opening timing: 6.30pm to 1am

Things to note: Only over 21s allowed

Umi Kei

Celebrate the beauty in imperfections at this Japanese restaurant inspired by the heart of kintsugi, where broken objects are repaired with gold.

Cusine: Japanese

Opening timing: 6.30pm to 11.30pm

Things to note: Children only over the age of seven allowed

Madame Li

A bold and refined Asian venue inspired by well-travelled women with a story to tell.

Cusine: Asian fusion

Opening timings: Lunch 12pm to 3.30pm (Sat and Sun, until 4pm) and dinner 6.30pm to 11.30pm.

Mirabelle

What do you get when you blend French joie de vivre with Italian dolce far niente? Find out at Mediterranean brasserie, Mirabelle.

Cusine:French Mediterranean

Opening timings: Lunch Mon to Fri 12pm to 5pm, dinner 6.30pm to 1am, weekends 12pm to 1am

The Bombay Club

Celebrate the flavours of India at The Bombay Club in an intimate and elegant setting. Chef Manav Tuli, the restaurant’s Executive Consultant Chef, is the chef behind Chaat – a Michelin-starred restaurant in Hong Kong.

Cusine: Indian

Opening timings: Dinner daily 6.30pm to 11.30pm

Things to note: Children only over the age of seven allowed

Iliana

This Greek Mediterranean retreat has it all. A pool club, private beach, and a rooftop bar – all perfect to relax while dining seaside.

Cusine: Greek Mediterranean

Opening timings: Restaurant | Mon to Fri lunch 12pm to 5pm, dinner 6.30pm to 1am; weekends 12pm to 1am | Rooftop bar 5pm to 2am | Pool club open for suite guests only 9am to 7pm

Things to note: Restaurant | Children only over the age of seven allowed; however, on weekends all children welcomed until 8pm. Rooftop bar | open to over 21s. Pool Club is open for suite guests only; kids of all ages are welcome.

Rialto

Inspired by the glamour of Italy’s Golden Age, this grand Venetian restaurant and bar serves bold Northern Italian flavours.

Cusine: Italian

Opening timings: Lunch 12.30pm to 2.30pm, dinner 6.30pm to 10.30pm

Things to note: Children only over the age of seven allowed

Rialto Bar

Fancy a nightcap or a refined aperitif? Head to Rialto Bar for light bites, sips and scenic views.

Cusine: Italian

Opening timings: 5pm to 2am

Things to note: Open to over 21s

Kinugawa

A Japanese dining experience that blends traditional techniques with French refinement. The restaurant overlooks the adult-only pool.

Cusine: Contemporary Japanese

Opening timings: 12pm to 12am

Things to note: Children only over the age of 12 allowed on weekdays; no children on weekends

Orizonta

Few things can beat a sunset view with Burj Al Arab. And if this is what your soul is seeking, head to Orizonta. The chic Eastern Mediterranean restaurant serves up fresh, seasonal flavours perfect to match the golden vibes.

Cusine: Eastern Mediterranean

Opening timings: 5.30pm to 10pm

KIRA

The team behind CLAP is opening not one, but two homegrown concepts at the hotel, KIRA and LITT (see below). KIRA means light in Japanese, while LITT is inspired by the mystique of moonlight. KIRA will bring a fusion of Japanese precision and Mediterranean vibrancy.

Cusine: Japanese-Mediterranean

Opening timings: Open daily 12pm to 12am

LITT

This cocktail bus club is inspired by the ethereal glow of moonlight, inspired by its name, of course.

Opening timings: Open daily 5pm to 2am

The Cullinan

Set against a refined, nautical-inspired interior, The Cullinan combines gourmet steaks, seafood, and seasonal produce, served with the expertise of a wine and meat sommelier. Oh, and you’ll have those fine marina views, too.

Cusine: Steakhouse

Opening timings: Open daily 12pm to 12am

Commodore Club

This elegant all-day destination serves up comfort on a plate. All created with high-quality ingredients, this popular classic dishes are elevated to new levels.

Cusine: International Comfort Food

Opening timings: Open daily 7am to 11.30pm

Wellness

TALISE Spa

Those looking to hit the pause button, can find bliss at Jumeirah’s signature wellness concept, TALISE Spa at Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab. On the spa menu, you will find bespoke treatments and holistic therapies, all expertly designed to restore balance and promote well-being.

The spa spans three floors, boasting treatment rooms – each with its own private terrace, a 20-meter indoor pool, a fitness studio, gym and female-only spaces.

Each treatment uses premium skincare products such as EviDenS de Beauté, Swissline and Ground Wellbeing.

Advanced treatments include a Remedy Suite with technology-driven therapies such as Cryotherapy, ChromoSpace light treatments, the iDome Infra-Red Triple Detox Treatment, and Hyperbaric Oxygen Chamber.

A haven for families

The Family Club located next to the Resort Pool will offer an enriching space for young guests ages three to 10 to discover and connect. You can expect engaging activities and interactive experiences the whole family can enjoy.

The club will be open daily from 10am to 7pm.

And there’s more

Marsa Al Arab Marina and Promenade

The Marsa Al Arab Marina and Promenade is more than a picturesque waterfront, but don’t be shy to snap up those photos for the ‘Gram.

The vibrant social hub also features homegrown dining concepts and exclusive retail stores. If all you want is to soak in the beauty of the sea, you’re welcome to do that, too.

And of course, for yachts owners, the marina will provide world-class facilities, including full maintenance and fuelling services for a seamless experience.

When can I check in?

Reservations can already be made via jumeirah.com and rates start from Dhs4,465.

Can’t wait to meet you, Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab!

@jumeirahmarsaalarab