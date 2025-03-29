Keep an eye here for live updates of the dates of Eid al Fitr 2025…

The exact dates of Eid Al Fitr 2025 are starting to be confirmed all around the world, for the UAE, we’ll have to wait a little bit longer however some countries have already confirmed the dates that apply to their areas. In the UAE, drones are being deployed to assist in the search for the moon.

Bangladesh confirms first day of Eid Al Fitr 2025

Bangladesh has declared Monday, March 31, as the start Eid Al Fitr. With the sun set marking the 28th day of Ramadan, the crescent moon is expected to be visible to the naked eye tomorrow, Sunday.

Malaysia confirms date

Malaysia has also declared Eid Al Fitr to begin on Monday, March 31.

Brunei confirms dates of Eid Al Fitr 2025

Brunei has officially confirmed that the date of the start of Eid Al Fitr 2025 will be on Monday, March 31. As the sun sets, today marks the 28th day of Ramadan, with the crescent moon expected to be visible to the naked eye tomorrow, Sunday, signaling the beginning of Eid.

Australia confirms first day of Eid al Fitr 2025

The Australian Fatwa Council has announced that Monday, March 31, 2025, will be the first day of Eid Al Fitr in Australia, based on astronomical data and moon sighting conditions for Shawwal 1446 AH.

What is Eid Al Fitr?

Eid Al Fitr is also known as the ‘Festival of Breaking of the Fast’ and is one of two official holidays celebrated in Islam. It is celebrated by Muslims worldwide and marks the end of Ramadan.

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar observed by Muslims worldwide as a month of fasting, prayer, reflection, and community. Fasting is one of the five pillars of Islam, which is the foundation of the religion. The pillars are the framework by which Muslims everywhere live, and Ramadan is considered the holiest time in the Islamic calendar. It is a time for prayer, reflection, and religious devotion, to cleanse past sins and to focus on Allah through good deeds.

