UAE to use AI drones to sight moon for Eid Al Fitr 2025
The UAE will deploy artificial intelligence (AI) drones to sight the crescent moon that marks the end of Ramadan and the beginning of Eid Al Fitr 2025.
The innovative approach to moon sighting aims to enhance the accuracy and efficiency of the centuries-old tradition that determines the start of the Islamic Holy Month. The Ramadan Crescent Moon Sighting Committee, operating under the UAE Council for Fatwa, has invited citizens and residents to observe the crescent moon on the evening of Saturday, March 19, 2025, (29 Ramadan 1446 AH)
If you happen to spot the moon, you are encouraged to report the sighting. There’s an the official hotline to call, 027774647 or an online form. The drones are expected to provide more precise data and minimise errors in determining the start of Ramadan.
And while we are waiting on the drones to determine the exact date, the question on everyone’s mind is will Eid be on March 30 or March 31?
For Eid, RTA have announced a change in Dubai Metro times and free parking.
What is Eid Al Fitr?
Eid Al Fitr is also known as the ‘Festival of Breaking of the Fast’ and is one of two official holidays celebrated in Islam. It is celebrated by Muslims worldwide and marks the end of Ramadan.
Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar observed by Muslims worldwide as a month of fasting, prayer, reflection, and community. Fasting is one of the five pillars of Islam, which is the foundation of the religion. The pillars are the framework by which Muslims everywhere live, and Ramadan is considered the holiest time in the Islamic calendar. It is a time for prayer, reflection, and religious devotion, to cleanse past sins and to focus on Allah through good deeds.
Images: Archive