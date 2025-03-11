9 new restaurants in Dubai to check out right now

New restaurants in Dubai, because the city is always hungry for more…

Dubai’s dining scene never slows down, and this March, it’s heating up with an exciting line-up of new restaurants in Dubai. Whether you’re looking for a family-friendly Korean grill, a soulful celebration of Emirati cuisine, or a playful night of crazy golf with friends, there’s no shortage of new restaurants in Dubai, and March is looking deliciously diverse. Here are the best new restaurants in Dubai to add to your foodie bucket list this March.

Ken by Kamatsuda

Meat lovers, rejoice – Ken is the dining experience you’ve been waiting for. Opening this February, this sleek Japanese restaurant is all about melt-in-your-mouth Awa Wagyu, flown straight from Japan and served in an exquisite omakase-style menu. Paired with fresh seafood prepared with precision, Ken’s focus is craftsmanship and flavour. Whether you’re a lover of Wagyu or just feeling adventurous to try something new, Ken promises a dining experience that’s as exciting as it is delicious.

Ken by Kamatsuda, The Dubai EDITION Hotel, Downtown. @kenbykamatsuda

Hanu

Nestled in the serene surroundings of St Regis Gardens on the Palm, Hanu promises a unique twist on contemporary Korean cuisine. This intimate eatery, brought to you by Sunset Hospitality (the minds behind Sushisamba and Baoli), is one of the new restaurants in Dubai to look forward to, offering an atmospheric blend of traditional and modern design, complete with Korean artwork and a private dining lounge centred around a striking pine tree. Expect bold flavours with a show-stopping highlight: ‘Meat Me at the Grill.’ Guests can play grill master as tables feature bespoke charcoal grills, with waiters preparing premium cuts of meat tableside. Paired with serene alfresco views and innovative dishes like oversized kimbap handrolls, Hanu offers a dining experience as playful as it is delicious.

Hanu, St Regis Gardens, Nakheel Mall, Palm Jumeirah, opening March. @hanu_dubai

Gerbou

A love letter to Emirati culture, Gerbou is a homegrown gem opening this February in Nad Al Sheba. Meaning “welcome to my humble abode,” Gerbou combines sustainable dining with deep-rooted cultural reverence. Housed in a renovated 1987 building, its design reflects warm Arab textures with a modern twist, creating a cosy yet refined ambiance. The menu dives deep into traditional Emirati flavours with a modern touch, making it a perfect spot to honour heritage or simply enjoy a soulful dining experience that feels distinctly Dubai.

Gerbou, Nad Al Sheba, opening February. @gerbou

Girl & the Goose

Girl & the Goose is a space built on history and home-style comfort. A terracotta-framed entrance sets the tone, leading into an intimate dining room with rust-red furniture, rattan details, and traditional arches. At the centre, an open kitchen brings diners up close to the action, where Chef Gabi prepares dishes with the same warmth and energy as her supper club days. The menu leans into bold, time-honoured flavours. Crispy duck flautas are rich and smoky, balanced by a tart and spicy salsa. The nacatamal de pollo, a traditional masa dish slow-cooked in banana leaves, is soft and deeply satisfying. Steak tacos come stacked with herby chimichurri and chili mayo, while Nicaraguan empanadas bring a mix of sharp goat cheese and caramelised onion. It’s Central American food with a sharp point of view –rooted in tradition but made for today.

Girl & the Goose, Restaurante Centroamericano, Anantara Downtown, daily, 12pm to 1am, Tel: (0) 52 772 9888, @girl.and.the.goose

Swingers

For a playful twist on dining, check out Swingers on Bluewaters Island. Spanning 22,000 square feet over two floors, Swingers is a crazy golf venue with three creative courses inspired by classic English themes. Highlights include a hot air balloon course and Dubai-exclusive speakeasy lounge for private events. Whether you’re rallying the crew for a night of friendly competition or planning a fun group hang, Swingers blends mini-golf madness with laid-back, cool vibes.

Swingers, Bluewaters Island. Tel: (0)4 557 6309. @swingers_uae

Dine by day, dance by night at KIRA & LITT

The team behind CLAP is back with KIRA Restaurant and LITT Bar Club, opening March 14 at Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab. Two sides of the same light – KIRA offers a menu rooted in Mediterranean and Japanese flavours, with a focus on wild-caught seafood, robot-fired meats, and handcrafted pasta. The terrace is a laid-back outdoor space with uninterrupted views of Burj Al Arab. As the night moves on, LITT picks up the pace. Located inside KIRA with its own entrance, it’s a nightlife spot built around music, atmosphere, and an incredible cocktail list that puts agave spirits at the forefront. Ready to experience both worlds? Reservations are now open.

KIRA Restaurant, Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab Hotel, opening March 14, daily 12pm – 2am. @kirarestaurant

LITT Bar Club, Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab Hotel, opening March 14, Tuesday to Saturday 9pm – 3am. @littbarclub

Folly Brasserie

Foodies were heartbroken when Folly and its Madinat Jumeirah sibling, Publique, closed their doors in 2024. But true to his promise, Gates Hospitality founder Naim Maddad is bringing Folly back with a fresh new chapter. Now known as Folly Brasserie, this iconic spot gets a fresh start at Address Montgomerie in Emirates Hills, promising a new chapter that feels just as exciting as the original. While the details remain under wraps, the excitement for this new restaurant in Dubai is building for its February debut. Expect the same culinary excellence Folly fans adore, now in a stunning new setting.

Folly Brasserie, Address Montgomerie, Emirates Hills. @follydubai

Revolver

Dubai’s vibrant dining scene welcomes Revolver Dubai, an electrifying new restaurant that blends South Asian spice and fire-driven techniques with modern innovation. Originally a Michelin Select in Singapore, Revolver Dubai now sets its sights on Dubai, bringing an immersive and theatrical dining experience to The Opus by Omniyat, Business Bay. At the heart of Revolver Dubai lies an open wood-fired grill, brazier, and tandoor, where Chef Jitin Joshi, a Michelin-starred veteran with 27 years of experience, masterfully elevates world-class ingredients through bold and innovative techniques. Expect an edgy, high-energy spectacle that transforms traditional South Asian flavors into modern culinary artistry. The standout dishes promise an explosion of flavours, like the lobster manchurian, an original and classic from Revolver Singapore; this dish is made with Australian rock lobster and a sauce from Tangra in Kolkata where immigrants from China / Tibet settled and created a cuisine with their original recipes and local ingredients. The portobello mushroom steak is marinated in ginger garlic paste and house-ground spices for 24 hours, grilled for a smoky depth, and paired with lentil-based brown butter hummus and charred Madras onions.

Revolver Dubai, The Opus by Omniyat, Business Bay, Tel: (0) 4 257 9334, reservations@revolverdubai.ae

The Beam

A fresh new dining experience is lighting up Dubai’s culinary scene with the arrival of The Beam. Set within the lush surroundings of Le Royal Meridien Beach Resort & Spa, this homegrown concept by Chef Nick Alvis is all about a laid-back bistro-style experience. The menu features simple flavours, with a focus on seasonal, responsibly sourced ingredients. Whether you’re craving the freshest seafood from the restaurant’s signature counter or unwinding with a drink at the terrace bar, The Beam is a must-visit for those who love great food without the fuss.

The Beam, Le Royal Meridien Beach Resort & Spa. @thebeamdubai

