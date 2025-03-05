We can’t wait…

Nobu is not only one of the most recognized Japanese restaurants in the world; it is also very popular here in the UAE as well. And foodies will soon have another Nobu location to dine at in Dubai when Nobu opens its doors at The Link at One Za’abeel.

Se to open its doors in 2025, the iconic restaurant will overlook the city skyline from the 24th floor of The Link. Which means diners will be able to enjoy a treat for their palate as well as their eyes.

Founded by Chef Nobu Matsuhisa, Robert De Niro, and Meir Teper, Nobu has become a globally celebrated brand which seamlessly blends modern luxury with minimalist Japanese traditions and an immersive dining experience. When it opens at The Link, it will join a line-up of culinary concepts including La Dame De Pic, Aelia, and Tapasake

Here’s what we know about the all-new Nobu at The Link

Nobu at The Link is set to be a sophisticated restaurant complete with private dining rooms, an elegant lounge, and a bar with floor-to-ceiling windows from which diners can soak in those beauitful Dubai skyline views.

It will reflect Nobu’s signature Japanese aesthetics – modern with a futuristic twist. From the images, we see gorgeous golden hues mingling tasetefully with the sleek architecture of The Link. The ceiling itself is a work of art, with an art-inspired glass chandelier hanging above the bar, illuminating the space and highlighting the sienna and blue furniture.

As for the menu, the new Nobu will feature its usual cuisine: traditional Japanese dishes with Peruvian ingredients. And it will all be presented with an elegant theatrical flair that enhances both taste and experience.

Nobu at The Link marks Nobu’s third location in Dubai. If you have a hankering for it now, you can visit Nobu Dubai at Atlantis The Palm and Nobu by the Beach at Atlantis The Royal.

More details will be revealed about this venue soon, and we are keeping our eyes open for an opening date. Stay tuned.

Nobu One Za’abeel at The Link, Za’abeel 1, Dubai, opening soon. @thelinkdubai