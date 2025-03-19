Get ready for an experience that brings together raw automotive talent and street culture like never before…

Petrol heads, pay attention: OFFSET Dubai, one of the city’s coolest car shows is making its return for a whole weekend in April. And it isn’t just for the car fans, as there’s plenty to enjoy over the course of two days, including music and fantastic art.

This year, the event is taking place at an all-new location at Jewel of the Creek at Port Saeed, Dubai. The outdoor venue will be the perfect backdrop for all those stunning steel beauties.

So, what kind of cars can you expect at the event?

OFFSET 2025 will showcase over 100 meticulously selected high-caliber builds spanning the 80s, 90s, and 2000s. And of course, you can expect to see many popular steel beasts from the current times.

Expect to see JDM classics and American luxury cruisers to legendary supercars, alongside tastefully modified classics, iconic Euro models, and cutting-edge performance vehicles.

Get ready as OFFSET returns to ignite the automotive scene like never before. Organised by CarCulture.ae, the event’s brand-new venue, Jewel of the Creek, promises an exhilarating fusion of modified cars, music, street art, and raw automotive passion, solidifying its status as the region’s most exciting underground automotive event.

While you can oogle as much as you want at the cars, there’s more action that’s on the program. Visitors will be treated to adrenaline-pumping freestyle skateboarding and BMX biking demonstrations.

For the art fans in the house, there will be live graffiti sessions by Graffiti Dubai. Make sure you stay on to see the final masterpiece for those cool ‘Gram photos.

And of course, what’s an event in Dubai without some music? As day shifts to night, live DJ sets and electrifying stage performances will intensify the vibe, transforming OFFSET into a full-blown urban culture festival. During the event, a high-energy street dance battle will also take place, hosted by GrandStyle.

If you’re visiting on the second day of the event, you will find out who will walk away with awards for some of the coolest builds of the weekend

Get your tickets

Want to attend? Tickets cost Dhs55 per day, but if you want to attend both days, it’s Dhs75. Children under the age of 12 can enter for free.

Tickets for the event can be purchased online here.

See you there!

OFFSET, Jewel of the Creek, Dubai, April 5 – 3pm to 11pm and April 6 – 3pm to 10pm, Dhs55 per day, Dhs75 weekend pass, @offset_dxb

