The first standalone Disney store is coming to Dubai and it’s set to open in the Dubai Mall on March 28. It’s about to be a child’s dream with 3D sculptures and murals of the most famous Disney characters from Mickey Mouse to Winnie the Pooh. The Dubai store will be the flagship store in the UAE, with another Disney store opening in Abu Dhabi in Yas Mall on March 26. The Dubai store will open on the second floor of the Dubai Mall, near the Dubai Aquarium.

Alshaya Group is behind the launch of both stores and you’ll find an array of Disney merchandise such as apparel, costumes and accessories, toys and plush, and home décor and collectibles.

You can expect an enchanting retail journey at both Disney stores for guests of all ages. There will be special “Story Arc” corners that will provide magical portals into different beloved Disney stories, taking guests from the everyday into extraordinary worlds filled with magic, heroism, and timeless tales with carefully curated experiences and interactive displays.

Image: Alshaya Group