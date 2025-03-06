A celebration of Japanese street culture…

Ramen is probably one of the world’s most favourite comfort food, and here in Dubai we are spoilt for choice when the Ramen-craving hits. However, if you happen to be in Dubai Mall, there’s one spot to head to: SLRP Ramen.

It’s first branch is located in Yas Mall, Abu Dhabi, but now the celebrated ramen house is closer to home for you to get your ramen fix. Haven’t tried it before? SLRP Ramen is founded by The Lab Holding – the same team behind award-winning 3Fils and Brix Café. So you know it has to be good.

If you haven’t visited the OG venue in the capital, all you need to know is that SLRP is known for its dedication to handcrafted ramen. And here in Dubai you will be able to find all its signature flavours for you to devour.

On the menu, you will find all their popular steaming bowls of freshly-made ramen, sizzling kushiyaki skewers, hand-made indomie dishes, and burgers.

What’s extra special in the Dubai branch? Diners here are in for a treat because SLRP is introducing a brand-new handroll bar where foodies can enjoy fresh, made-to-order handrolls.

While there’s no doubt you will enjoy your food, the aesthetics of SLRP will also be a treat. Diners will feel like they’ve entered the vibrant world of anime and Japanese pop culture. Packed with bold and playful elements, the restaurant is inspired by the neon-lit ramen shops of Tokyo. Expect colourful elements, anime references and an energetic ambiance.

Find yourself slurping a hot bowl of ramen under the glow of neon kanji signs or snapping up photos in the Instagrammable interiors during your dining experience.

You can find SLRP Ramen in Dubai Mall’s newest department, The District.

SLRP Ramen, The District – Dubai Mall, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, open daily 10am to 12am, @slrp.ramen

Images: Supplied