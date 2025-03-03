Calling all potterheads…

Harry Potter ended on the big screens more than a decade ago, but the magic continues to live on in our hearts. If you want to experience the magic in a different light, snap up tickets to see Potter’s Symphony in Dubai this March by Tynda Music.

A chamber orchestra will stir up the magical memories within your souls once again with Harry Potter’s enchanting tunes and music, teleporting you back to the wizarding world. The performance takes place on Friday, March 28, 2025, at the Zabeel Theatre in Jumeirah Zabeel Saray Hotel.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zabeel Theatre (@artforalluae)

The Symphony Orchestra will perform some of the most iconic musical themes across the eight movies based on the fantasy novel written by J.K. Rowling. For the muggles among us, the Harry Potter universe has captured hearts ever since the first novel was written. If you haven’t read the books just yet or haven’t seen the film, this is a great starting point.

Have a listen to the social media post below to know what to expect:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tynda Music | Оркестр (@tynda.music)

There is only one show at 8pm, and tickets are selling out fast, so don’t wait around. Tickets for the show start from Dhs200, and you can buy them here.

Do note that children under the age of five will not be allowed in the theatre.

Want more Harry Potter?

Back in 2022, a little owl shared that Abu Dhabi has plans to build a Harry Potter theme park in Warner Bros World Abu Dhabi. It will be the first Harry Potter theme park to ever open in the Middle East.

The magical destination is still under construction, and we are all currently eagerly waiting on the edge of our brooms for an opening date.

Understanding the unending love for the magical series, Pam Lifford, President, Global Brands and Experiences from Warner Bros Discovery explained that the theme park will bring the magical world to life with immersive experiences. It will be a must-visit for fans of all ages. Stay tuned!

Potter’s Symphony in Dubai, Zabeel Theatre, Jumeirah Zabeel Saray Hotel, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, March 28 at 8pm, tickets from Dhs200. Tel: (0)56 611 2719. @artforalluae