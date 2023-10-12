Experience the wizarding world in a whole new light…

Harry Potter fans, last year we announced that a Harry Potter theme park is opening in Abu Dhabi. It will be located in one of the world’s largest indoor theme parks – Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi and will be the first Harry Potter theme park to ever open in the Middle East.

The magical destination is currently still being constructed and we are currently eagerly waiting on the edge of our brooms for an opening date. We hope to know more by the end of 2023. What we do know is that muggles, witches and wizards – no matter what house they’re from, will be able to enjoy the wizarding world and all it has to offer.

Speaking about the opening, HE Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Miral expressed his excitement about this project saying, ‘We are very proud of our continued partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery and excited to be bringing this spellbinding first to the Middle East and the world in the future.’

What to expect?

According to Pam Lifford, President, Global Brands and Experiences from Warner Bros. Discovery, ‘The Wizarding World offers something for fans of every age to enjoy.’

Understanding the unending love for the magical series, Lifford stated that the theme park will bring the magical world to life with immersive experiences. It will be a must-visit for fans of all ages.

The Harry Potter-themed land will be significant in scale and join the existing six immersive lands in the award-winning theme park. It includes Bedrock, Dynamite Gulch, Cartoon Junction, Gotham City and Metropolis.

What we’re hoping for is thrilling experiences that include riding on brooms and quidditch matches, potion classes and plenty of wand-waving, a ride on the Hogwarts Express, and much more. And of course, we are looking forward to checking out iconic spots in Hogwarts Castle including the Great Hall and the themed rooms, visiting Hogsmeade and Diagon Alley including Weasley’s Wizard Wheezes, and much more.

On the food front, we would like to see (and maybe… try) Bertie Bott’s Every Flavour Beans, chocolate frogs, Harry Potter’s birthday cake (yes, the ‘Happee Birthdae Harry’ one), butter beer, Cornish pasties, and much more.

And of course, we don’t want to head home empty-handed, so we are hoping to visit a number of stores to purchase our wands from Ollivander’s, get our school and party robes sorted, brooms, and other must-have Harry Potter merchandise.

Stay tuned!

wbworldabudhabi.com

Images: Harry Potter movie still