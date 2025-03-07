Sponsored: Revolver Dubai is all set to fire up Dubai’s culinary scene…

Dubai’s vibrant dining scene welcomes Revolver Dubai, an electrifying new restaurant that blends South Asian spice and fire-driven techniques with modern innovation. Originally a Michelin Select in Singapore, Revolver Dubai now sets its sights on Dubai, bringing an immersive and theatrical dining experience to The Opus by Omniyat, Business Bay.

At the heart of Revolver Dubai lies an open wood-fired grill, brazier, and tandoor, where Chef Jitin Joshi, a Michelin-starred veteran with 27 years of experience, masterfully elevates world-class ingredients through bold and innovative techniques. Expect an edgy, high-energy spectacle that transforms traditional South Asian flavors into modern culinary artistry.

A menu that commands attention

The standout dishes promise an explosion of flavours, like the lobster manchurian, an original and classic from Revolver Singapore; this dish is made with Australian rock lobster and a sauce from Tangra in Kolkata where immigrants from China / Tibet settled and created a cuisine with their original recipes and local ingredients.

The portobello mushroom steak is marinated in ginger garlic paste and house-ground spices for 24 hours, grilled for a smoky depth, and paired with lentil-based brown butter hummus and charred Madras onions.

Revolutionary non-alcoholic beverages

The concept’s Vol. ZERO.1 beverage program, crafted by Beverage Director Vitor Hugo Lourenco, is a deep dive into bold profiles and intricate techniques. Highlights include the crystali-no, a fizzy, creamy mix of cold brew Oolong tea, honey, vanilla, and non-alcoholic bubbles, the bubbli – a crisp and aromatic blend of Tanqueray 0.0, plum verjus, and falernum, and the Serene, a unique umami twist with paprika milk punch and red bell pepper.

A one-of-a-kind iftar experience

Revolver Dubai introduces an exclusive Iftar menu designed to celebrate Ramadan with a unique fire-driven approach. Available daily from sunset to 8pm, the iftar menu is priced at Dhs245 per person, with an optional baby goat leg add-on for Dhs445, serving up to four people (pre-order required 24 hours in advance).

Private dining with an exclusive touch

For an intimate gathering, Revolver Dubai’s private dining room offers a striking green marble table for up to 12 guests, along with a lush outdoor terrace seating up to 40 guests. This space is ideal for private or corporate Iftars and celebratory dinners, complete with a curated wine cellar featuring exceptional vintages.

Revolver Dubai, The Opus by Omniyat, Business Bay, Tel: (0) 4 257 9334, reservations@revolverdubai.ae

Images: Supplied