Dubai’s Roads & Transport Authority (RTA) has announced that there will be free parking in Dubai over the Eid Al Fitr holidays. The free parking in Dubai is valid from Shawwal 1 to 3 (dates to be confirmed depending on the sighting of the moon over the weekend). Do note, the free parking does not apply to multi-story parking.

Parking fees will be reactivated after Eid on Shawwal 4.

RTA has also announced revised timings for public transportation

Dubai Metro and tram timings

Red and Green Line stations will operate from Saturday, March 29 from 5am to 1am, and on Sunday, March 30, from 8am to 1am. From Monday, March 31, to Wednesday, April 2, the Dubai Metro will run from 5am to 1am.

Dubai Tram

According to news outlets, the Dubai Tram will operate from Saturday, March 29 and 31, from 6am to 1am. On Sunday, March 30, services will only begin at 9am and will continue until 1am.

Do note, that Customers Happiness Centres, RTA buses, and RTA water transportations may also have their schedules affected, so check in advance before you make any plans.

What is Eid Al Fitr?

Eid al Fitr is also known as the ‘Festival of Breaking of the Fast’ and is one of two official holidays celebrated in Islam. It is celebrated by Muslims worldwide and marks the end of Ramadan.

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar observed by Muslims worldwide as a month of fasting, prayer, reflection, and community. Fasting is one of the five pillars of Islam, which is the foundation of the religion. The pillars are the framework by which Muslims everywhere live, and Ramadan is considered the holiest time in the Islamic calendar. It is a time for prayer, reflection, and religious devotion, to cleanse past sins and to focus on Allah through good deeds.

