The GCC countries are set to enjoy some nice long holidays during Eid Al Fitr this year and we’ve rounded the Eid Al Fitr dates up so you can see which country is getting what…

Eid Al Fitr dates in the UAE

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has announced that private sector employees in the UAE will get a public holiday from Sunday, March 30 to Tuesday, April 1, 2025 on the occasion of Eid Al Fitr.

The Ministry also clarified that if the month of Ramadan concludes in the 30th day, the holiday will be extended to Wednesday, April 2, 2025. For public sector employees, according to the authority, Eid Al Fitr holiday for the federal government will be observed from 1 to 3 Shawwal 1446 AH. The federal authority added that work will officially begin on 4 Shawwal. The authority also added that ‘If Ramadan completes 30 days, the 30th day of Ramadan will be considered an official holiday and added to the Eid Al Fitr holidays.’ We will have to wait for confirmation on these dates closer to the time from UAE officials as it all depends on the sighting of the moon in a very specific phase.

Eid Al Fitr dates in Saudi Arabia

The official Eid holidays in Saudi Arabia will begin on Sunday, March 30, and work will resume on Thursday, April 3. Employees will enjoy a long holiday, with Friday, March 28, and Saturday, March 29, already off as weekend days.

According to a report by Al Arabiya News, students, on the other hand, will start their Eid Al Fitr break on March 20 and resume classes on April 6, in line with the education ministry’s academic calendar.

However, the actual date of the first day of Eid Al Fitr will be confirmed when the crescent moon is sighted.

Eid Al Fitr dates in Oman

The Eid holidays in Oman are expected to begin on Sunday, March 30, and last until Thursday, April 3, giving citizens and residents a five-day break, a report in the Oman Observer said.

However, the holidays may be extended further since Friday (April 4) and Saturday (April 5) are weekend days, creating a nine-day break starting from the pre-Eid weekend.

Eid Al Fitr in Kuwait

The Civil Service Commission (CSC) in Kuwait has stated that the Eid Al Fitr holidays at all ministries, governmental bodies, and public institutions will be determined based on the first day of Eid. The CSC announced that if the first day of Eid Al Fitr falls on Sunday (March 30), the official holidays will last for three days, from Sunday (March 30) to Tuesday (April 1), with work resuming on Wednesday, April 2.

A statement from the commission also conveyed that if the first day of Eid Al Fitr falls on Monday (March 31), the official holidays will extend to five days, from Sunday (March 30) to Thursday (April 3), with work resuming on Sunday, April 6.

Eid Al Fitr in Qatar

March 30 is expected to be the first day of Eid Al Fitr 1446 AH in Qatar.

The Qatar Calendar House statement, based on astronomical calculations conducted by its specialists, confirmed this date, as reported by Peninsula Qatar.

What is Eid Al Fitr?

Eid al Fitr is also known as the ‘Festival of Breaking of the Fast’ and is one of two official holidays celebrated in Islam. It is celebrated by Muslims worldwide and marks the end of Ramadan.

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar observed by Muslims worldwide as a month of fasting, prayer, reflection, and community. Fasting is one of the five pillars of Islam, which is the foundation of the religion. The pillars are the framework by which Muslims everywhere live, and Ramadan is considered the holiest time in the Islamic calendar. It is a time for prayer, reflection, and religious devotion, to cleanse past sins and to focus on Allah through good deeds.

