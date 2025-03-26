Perfect for a quick Eid break…

City life can get busy, so if you’re thinking that you need a little break this Eid, there are plenty of options that are short flights from Dubai or Abu Dhabi. Here is our guide to some of the best destinations, within a short hop from the UAE.

3 of 12

Nairobi, Kenya

Head to Kenya’s capital for a couple of nights and you’ll have the perfect amount of time to squeeze in a morning safari in Nairobi National Park. Think giraffes, lions, cheetahs, rhinos, zebras and more. Then take a trip to the elephant orphanage for probably the cutest experience you’ll ever see. Don’t forget to call to the Giraffe Manor to feed the giraffes before you go too.

Flight time

approx. 5 hours

Flights

Emirates DXB – NBO

Etihad AUH – NBO

Seychelles

A country of oasis with magical waters and white beaches, the Seychelles islands are a place for those who want to completely relax. Flights go into the main island of Mahé, which is the largest island of the Seychelles. They’re in the Indian Ocean, so grab your snorkel and try and spot those turtles.

Flight time

approx. 4.5 to 5 hours

Flights

Etihad AUH – SEZ

Emirates DXB – SEZ

Georgia

A country perfect for those for those who are missing some greenery. Grab your snow suit and go skiing in the mountains if that’s your vibe and you’re craving some cold.

Flight time

approx. 3.5 to 4 hours

Flights

WizzAir AUH – KUT

Fly Dubai DXB – TBS

Maldives

A bucket list location for so many people around the world and we are so lucky to be able to fly there in a few hours from the UAE. One of the most picturesque places in the world, I think everyone recognizes those famous water villas and blue waters. You don’t have to be on honeymoon to take a trip there, promise.

Flight time

approx. 4.5 to 5.5 hours

Flights

Wizz Air AUH – MLE

Emirates DXB – MLE

Etihad AUH – MLE

Fly Dubai DXB – MLE

Zanzibar

Located off the coast of East Africa, Zanzibar is another good choice for a relaxing holiday. You’ll get that turquoise blue sea that your soul is searching for. They have amazing diving opportunities, gorgeous local markets and a lot of culture plus the flights are short from the UAE.

Flight time

approx. 4.5 to 5.5 hours

Flights

Fly Dubai DXB – ZNZ

Egypt

If one of the seven wonders of the world is on your list to visit, head to Egypt and visit the Pyramids of Giza. It’s a quick hop from the UAE, and you can fly straight into Cairo so you could even just go for one night if you needed to. Bucket list, ticked.

Flight time

approx. 4 to 4.5 hours

Flights

Wizz Air AUH – SPX

Emirates DXB – CAI

Etihad AUH – CAI

Fly Dubai DXB – SPX

Sri Lanka

A popular tourist destination, but also a great spot for solo travellers. Sri Lanka has a beautifully rich culture, along with stunning natural beauty with lots of different attractions to visit. The locals are amazing and so welcoming too so if you’re looking for a quick flight for a short break for the Eid holidays this is it.

Flight time

approx. 4 to 4.5 hours

Flights

Etihad AUH – CMB

Fly Dubai DXB – CMB

Emirates DXB to CMB

Images:Unsplash