Dessert lovers assemble…

There’s a festival dedicated to cake and desserts coming to the UAE and the What’s On team just might be the first people there…

Expo City Dubai recently announced The Festival of Cake, which is to take place later this year. The sweet event will run from November 28 to December and is organised in collaboration with TGP International. Visitors to the festival will get the chance to experience an array of culinary experiences centred around sweets and pastries from across the world. Yum…

Taking place at Expo City Dubai, the Festival of Cake, an extraordinary five-day, multi-sensory event promises a unique experience dedicated to the joy of baking, blending fun, education, and incredible handcrafted sweet treats.

You’ll be able to watch celebrity chefs, meet emerging bakers, try some delicious treats and and have a lot of fun with lots of baking activities, activations, competitions, entertainment and there’s even a giant sprinkles pool.

A highlight of the event is the Festival of Cake Bake-Off with a chance for everyone to showcase their baking talents on a global stage, so if you’re a competent baker, this might be your chance…

With some big names already confirmed—including Canadian baking sensation and TV host Anna Olson; Claire Clark MBE, a master pâtissier recognised as one of the world’s top pastry chefs; Kimberly Lin, formerly of Claridge’s and Dominique Ansel Bakery; and Markus Bohr of Harrods, the event is an unmissbale one for cake, dessert and confectionary lovers. The Festival of Cake could be Dubai’s next big thing…

There are lots of fun events taking place in the UAE this year, whether it’s gigs you’re into, musicals, or comedy.