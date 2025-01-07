For the theatre fans…

Losing track of all the upcoming performances in the UAE taking place in 2025? We got your back with a handy guide to what’s taking place in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. While the lists are predominantly centered around shows for music fans, there are some unmissable shows for fans of musicals.

In the past we’ve been graced by performances such as Phantom of the Opera, Singin’ in the Rain, and Grease in the past few years, and we have plenty to look forward to this year, too. So, without further ado…

Here are 3 musicals in the UAE you just can’t miss.

Abu Dhabi

Mamma Mia!

When: Wednesday, June 11 to 22, 2025

Where: Etihad Arena

Abba fans – this one’s for you! Set to the storytelling magic of ABBA’s timeless songs, Mamma Mia! is an enchanting tale of family and friendship. And the story is coming to life at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi this June.

The musical tells the story of a daughter who is on the hunt to find her dad before her wedding. The only sticky situation is that it could be one of three possible men. The drama unfolds on a Greek island with plenty of ABBA’s upbeat, catchy tunes. And of course, drama ensues as Sophie tries to keep them all apart, and… away from her unsuspecting mother.

Ticket details are set to be announced by Etihad Arena on January 7, 2025. Stay tuned!

Mamma Mia Abu Dhabi, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, June 11 to 22, prices from Dhs125 and will be released soon. Tel: (600) 511 115. @etihadarena

Les Misérables

When: Thursday, April 10 to 20, 2025

Where: Etihad Arena

The worldwide popular show will enchant audiences in the UAE in April this year with a cast and orchestra of over 65 people. Les Misérables The Arena Spectacular builds on the success of Les Misérables The Staged Concert which ran for over 200 performances at London’s West End.

Les Misérables The Arena Spectacular follows the enthralling story of broken dreams and unrequited love, passion, sacrifice, and redemption – a timeless testament to the survival of the human spirit. You will hear magnificent scores of iconic songs, including I Dreamed a Dream, On My Own, Bring Him Home, One Day More, etc. The performance is based on a novel by Victor Hugo published in 1862.

And if you can’t wait to hear the people sing, snap up those tickets now for a starting price of Dhs130. Purchase them on etihadarena.ae and platinumlist.net

Les Misérables in Abu Dhabi, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, April 10 to 20, from Dhs130, @etihadarena.ae

Dubai

Sweeney Todd

When: Saturday, February 1 to 8, 2025

Where: Dubai Opera

The Demon Barber of Fleet Street is making its way to Dubai Opera this February. The Victorian Opera and New Zealand production will light up the stage for an eight-day run. Over eighty per cent of the production is set to music, either sung or with an underscoring dialogue.

The thrilling musical follows a barber who once had it all – a happy life and a beautiful wife. But it all ended in a savage act of betrayal. Sent away to exile, the barber returns years later to London’s Fleet Street as Sweeney Todd, and the audience will bear witness to the now ‘demon barber’—a man with a desire for vengeance.

The musical is considered one of the most powerful, dramatic, and theatrical horror tales ever set to music, and it is sure to leave your heart racing long after the final curtain falls.

Ticket prices for the show start from Dhs360 and can be purchased here.

Sweeney Todd, Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, Feb 1 to 8, from Dhs360. Tel: (0)4 440 8888. dubaiopera.com

Coming soon

Once Upon a Time in Dubai

Heard of Once Upon a Time in Dubai? It’s a musical that’s essentially a love letter to this great city that we live in. It is born and bred right here in Dubai, conceptualised by Dubai-based French music producer Stéphane Boukris.

The homegrown musical will celebrate the ever-giving energy of Dubai, its power to make and make better and build people up who come here from all walks of life to discover themselves, chart something of their lives, and their careers. It will blend stellar music and storytelling with the nuances of Dubai life to paint the picture we all know and love.

Set in the heart of Dubai, the show tells the story of Will, a young artist who moves from London to Dubai to reunite with his partner, Sophia, and pursue his dream of producing a musical extravaganza. The narrative weaves together themes of love, ambition, and the vibrant culture of Dubai, promising an unforgettable journey for audiences.

A date for the first show is still under wraps, but we will let you know as soon as we know more.

onceuponatimeindubai.com