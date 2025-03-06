Here are the different type of traffic radar violations you can get in Dubai

Here are the different types of traffic radar violations you can get in Dubai
Save your dirhams and drive safe…
If you live in Dubai and drive a car, or visit frequently, take some time to read this article to save your dirhams. It outlines all the traffic radar violations you can receive as announced by the Dubai Police.
Exceeding the speed limit:
-By more than 80kmph
Fine: Dhs3,000
Vehicle impoundment: 60 days
Black points: 23
-By more than 60kmph
Fine:Dhs2,000
Vehicle impoundment: 20 days
Black points: 12
-By 50kmph
Fine:Dhs1,000
-By 40kmph
Fine:Dhs700
-By 30kmph
Fine:Dhs600
-By 20kmph
Fine:Dhs300
Running a red light
Fine: Dhs1,000
Vehicle impoundment: 30 days
Black points: 12
Failure to adhere to the mandatory lane
Fine: Dhs400
Failure of a heavy vehicle to adhere to the mandatory lane
Fine: Dhs1,500
Black points: 12
Driving against traffic direction
Fine: Dhs600
Vehicle impoundment: 7 days
Black points: 4
Overtaking from the road shoulder
Fine: Dhs1,000
Vehicle impoundment: 30 days
Black points: 6
Failure to wear a seatbelt while driving
Fine:Dhs400
Black points: 4
Using a mobile phone while driving
Fine:Dhs800
Black points: 4
Exceeding the permitted window tint percentage
Fine: Dhs1,500
Not maintaining a safe distance from the vehicle ahead
Fine: Dhs400
Black points: 4
Driving a vehicle that causes noise disturbance
Fine: Dhs2,000
Black points: 12
Failure to give way to pedestrians at designated crossings
Fine: Dhs500
Black points: 6
Making a U-turn from a non-designated area
Fine: Dhs500
Black points: 4
Driving an unregistered vehicle
Fine: Dhs500
Black points: 4
Stopping in the middle of the road without justification
Fine: Dhs1,000
Black points: 6
Heavy vehicles entering prohibited roads or areas
Fine: Dhs1,000
Black points: 4
Blocking other vehicles by stopping behind them
Fine: Dhs500
Drive safe out there!
