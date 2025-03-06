Save your dirhams and drive safe…

If you live in Dubai and drive a car, or visit frequently, take some time to read this article to save your dirhams. It outlines all the traffic radar violations you can receive as announced by the Dubai Police.

Here are the different type of traffic radar violations you can get in Dubai

Exceeding the speed limit:

-By more than 80kmph

Fine: Dhs3,000

Vehicle impoundment: 60 days

Black points: 23

-By more than 60kmph

Fine:Dhs2,000

Vehicle impoundment: 20 days

Black points: 12



-By 50kmph

Fine:Dhs1,000

-By 40kmph

Fine:Dhs700

-By 30kmph

Fine:Dhs600

-By 20kmph

Fine:Dhs300

Running a red light

Fine: Dhs1,000

Vehicle impoundment: 30 days

Black points: 12



Failure to adhere to the mandatory lane

Fine: Dhs400

Failure of a heavy vehicle to adhere to the mandatory lane

Fine: Dhs1,500

Black points: 12

Driving against traffic direction

Fine: Dhs600

Vehicle impoundment: 7 days

Black points: 4

Overtaking from the road shoulder

Fine: Dhs1,000

Vehicle impoundment: 30 days

Black points: 6



Failure to wear a seatbelt while driving

Fine:Dhs400

Black points: 4



Using a mobile phone while driving

Fine:Dhs800

Black points: 4

Exceeding the permitted window tint percentage

Fine: Dhs1,500

Not maintaining a safe distance from the vehicle ahead

Fine: Dhs400

Black points: 4



Driving a vehicle that causes noise disturbance

Fine: Dhs2,000

Black points: 12

Failure to give way to pedestrians at designated crossings

Fine: Dhs500

Black points: 6

Making a U-turn from a non-designated area

Fine: Dhs500

Black points: 4



Driving an unregistered vehicle

Fine: Dhs500

Black points: 4



Stopping in the middle of the road without justification

Fine: Dhs1,000

Black points: 6



Heavy vehicles entering prohibited roads or areas

Fine: Dhs1,000

Black points: 4



Blocking other vehicles by stopping behind them

Fine: Dhs500



Drive safe out there!

@DubaiPoliceHQ

Images: Getty Images