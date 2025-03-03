Ramadan sales 2025 have started…
Whether you’re in the market for a new wardrobe, a new couch or even a new car, or you would like to gift some beautiful things to your loved ones, Ramadan sales are a great chance to save some cash. We have gathered some of the best sales for you to save some cash while shopping during the Holy Month. Keep an eye on this page and we’ll update it as more are announced.
Click through the gallery for all the Ramadan sales…
NAMSHI
Namshi’s ‘Ramadan Collection’ Campaign, from March 3 to 10, unlocks incredible savings of up to 60 per cent on 2000+ brands across fashion, beauty, home and kidswear.
See the Ramadan women’s sale here, and the men’s sale here.
Pottery Barn
Pottery Barn have up to 70 per cent off Â furniture bedding and decor. You cna shop the Ramadan collections too and get buy two get one free on some lines.
Shop the sale here.
Birkenstock
Possibly the UAE’s most popular choice for shoes, Birkenstock are having a sale and it’s a flat 10 per cent off their site. Use code Ramadan10 and shop the sale here.
Bloomingdale’s
Bloomingdale’s has up to 70 per cent off selected lines, we had a cheeky look and you can get discounts on brands like Zimmerman, Marc Jacobs, Birkenstock, Self-Portrait, Coach and so much more.
Sephora
Sephora has released a bunch of sets that are great value for what they are actually worth. They make a lovely gift for the special people in your life, or yourself. There’s brands such as Sol de Janeiro, Rare Beauty, Gisou, Kerastase and so much more. Take a look at them here.
Bath & Body Works
The ultimate candle to gift are now only Dhs45 each so head town to Bath and Body works stores or online to stock up for your friends and family (and yourself)… Shop here.
ASOS
ASOS have announced a Ramadan warm up sale with up to 50 per cent off the 1000s of items on the site. See sale here and use code DAWN.
6thStreet
6th Street has up to 80 per cent off items for the pre Ramadan sale. They have discounts of amazing brands such as Coast, Crocs, Tommy Hilfiger, Karen Millen, Boohoo, Steve Madden and more. See the sale on 6thstreet.com
Sharaf DG
Sharaf DG have a large sale of up to 65 per cent on mobiles and home appliances such as dishwashers, cookers, coffee machines, vacuum cleaners and more. See the offers here.
Dwell
Dwell stores are a great option for homeware, especially if you’re going to have people over to break your fast. They have a ‘Ramadan Ready’ Sale which is up to 80 per cent off selected pieces. They’re a great place for towels, bedsheets, and unique decor pieces. Take a look here.
The Giving Movement
UAE-based brand The Giving Movement has 30 to 60 per cent off plus an extra 20 per cent off with code EXTRA20.
Garmin
Garmin are having an early Ramadan sale if you’re in the mood for a smart watch, a dashcam, satnav or more. There’s a flat 10 per cent off and you can check on the deals here on garmin.ae
Amazon
Amazon have already started their Ramadan sale too with up to 70 per cent off and free delivery. You can grab fashion items, homeware, groceries, baby essentials and loads more. Choose what you need here.
SSS
Sun and Sand Sports have a great Get Ramadan Ready sale and they have a long list of brands to choose from. They stock Adidas, Hoka, Nike, Converse and more. Spend Dhs500 and get Dhs100 off, spend Dhs1000 and get Dhs250 off with the code SAVE. Take a look here.
Faces
Faces also have lots of Ramadan offers to choose from including giftsets and general offers,especially if you’re looking for a fragrance. There’s also a free Dhs200 gift card when you spend Dhs699 across the site faces.ae
Jumbo Electronics
Jumbo Electronics have a great Ramadan sale if you’re looking for pretty much anything in your home. Get up to 50 per cent of home appliances, up to 25 per cent off TVs, and up to 40 per cent off gaming.
Pan Home
PAN Home is currently havin a 50 per cent off with a buy one get one free offer, how long it’s going to last, we don’t know so get in there quick if you need some home bits.
Centrepoint
Centrepoint has started its Ramadan sales across men’s, women’s, kid’s, home, beauty and sports where you’ll find up to 70 per cent off. You can use codes BIG50 for Dhs50 off Dhs350, and BIG100 for Dhs100 off Dhs500 for that little bit extra.
Dyson
Dyson have an offer to save up to Dhs700 this Ramadan on some of their appliances so whether you’re looking for a Dyson vacuum, a Dyson airwrap or a Dyson Purifier, there are lots of discounts on dyson.ae
Homecentre
Homecentre have up to 70 per cent off their homeware and decor and if you’re hosting over Ramadan, it’s the perfect time to grab all you need.
noon
noon: Get Ramadan decorations starting at Dhs10, cards and board games from Dhs11, Â up to 80 per cent off on home essentials, and 40 per cent off (and more) on Abayas & Jalabiyas.
noon Minutes: Grab discounts of up to 80 per cent off, dates from Dhs10, up to 60 per cent off on pantry staples, and up to 70 per cent off on household supplies.
Shein
Shein have up to 90 per cent off over 800k+ items on their site so you can grab just about anything.
Boots
Boots have 25 per cent off some brands such as Vitabiotics and Swedish Natura, and buy one get one on Bioderma, Â and up to 50 per cent off Soap & Glory. See here.
