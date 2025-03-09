Looking for things to do in Dubai this weekend? We got you…

From iftars to spa days to pilates, there’s still lots of things to do in Dubai this weekend even though we’re now in the middle of Ramadan. Take your pic from the below… Have a nice weekend…

Friday, March 14

Give back

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vietnamese Foodies (@vietnamesefoodies)



This Friday, March 14, head down to Al Quoz and join Vietnamese Foodies to distribute 1,500 nourishing meals to those in need, embracing the spirit of giving during the holy month. The meals, prepared with care by Chef Lily Hoa Nguyen and her team, will include Chicken Biryani, fresh fruit, laban, and dates – a wholesome and comforting iftar for those receiving them. The meet-up will take place at 11.45am at The Giving Family’s Al Quoz location, with the distribution beginning at 12pm. Please dress modestly and wear comfortable shoes. The official invitation is attached. To get involved, please RSVP via Instagram DM to @vietnamesefoodies.

The Giving Family, Al Quoz, Friday March 14, 11:45am, @vietnamesefoodies

Smash some plates

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OPA Dubai (@opadubai)

Plate smashing has got to be one of the most satisfying traditions out there, and when you combine it with a brilliant atmosphere, amazing live acts and delicious food, it’s probably going to be an incredible night. Opa is one of the must-visit spots in Dubai so if you haven’t been yet, or it’s been a while. They’ve even released their own culinary book for you to take home all the secrets.

Opa Dubai, Fairmont Hotel, Sheikh Zayed Road, open daily, 7pm to 3am. Tel: +97143570557 @opadubai

Try a new restaurant

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kiyoshi (@kiyoshidubai)

We love a new restaurant in Dubai and Kiyoshi has just opened in Dubai Creek Harbour. It’s a Japanese dining experience and brings together artisanal Japanese craftsmanship, bold flavors, and a lively atmosphere so it’s going to be good…

Kiyoshi, Vida, Dubai Creek Harbour, Tel +971 4 572 6578 @kiyoshidubai

Saturday, March 15

Get the kids to sleep

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Julie Mallon – Nurture 2 Sleep (@nurture2sleep)

Mallon of Mallon and Thijs Veyfeyken. Tasty yet healthy snacks from Scoop Whole Foods will also be available too. There’s a free event happening in celebration of World Sleep Day, bedding specialist Heveya and sleep expert Julieof Nurture2Sleep are hosting an interactive sleep workshop on March 15 at their Al Quoz showroom. Families can enjoy a book reading by Helen Farmer, a children’s yoga class by Dr. Sandy Zanella and a sleep clinic by Julieand Thijs Veyfeyken. Tasty yet healthy snacks from Scoop Whole Foods will also be available too.

Heveya, Al Quoz Industrial Area 3, Saturday, March 15, 10am to 12pm, @nurture2sleep

Pilates, breakfast and a beach day

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maison De La Plage (@maisondelaplage_)

Maison De La Plage has brought back their ‘Coastal Crème’ experience and it sounds like a dream Saturday morning to us. Enjoy Pilates followed by a delicious cabana breakfast for only Dhs250 per person. You can then decide to extend the dreamy morning and book a fully redeemable sunbed for Dhs350.

Maison De La Plage, Palm West Beach, every Saturday from March 15 starting from 8am, @maisondelaplage_

Watch the fireworks

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dubai Festival City Mall (@dubaifestivalcitymall)

The waterfront destination of Dubai Festival City Mall is always bustling over the cooler season. And over Ramadan you can expect the crowds to come together to watch the fireworks on March 15. The fireworks only start at 10pm but head to the mall early to get some shopping done or dine at one of the very many restaurants.

Dubai Festival City Mall, March 15, 10pm @dubaifestivalcitymall

Sunday, March 16

Visit a Ramadan market

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai)

Everyone’s favourite market, Ramadan District has returned next to the stunning Museum of the Future. Expect a blend of heritage, shopping, games, and delicious food paired with futuristic views The best news is that entry is free…

Ramadan District, behind Museum of the Future, until March 23, from 5pm, free entry.

Relax with a pamper

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah (@hiltondubaipalm)

Treat yourself to the a new treatment at eforea soa at Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah with fancy diamond-infused treatments in partnership with Gemology including a relaxing full-body massage using Gemology’s diamond oil and a diamond express facial, plus you’ll get a luxurious nail treatment too.

eforea spa at Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah, daily, Monday-Friday: 9 am to 1pm, Saturday and Sunday: 10am to 11pm, from Dhs350. Tel 04 230 0090 @hiltondubaipalm

Try a new hotel

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab (@jumeirahmarsaalarab)

The new Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab is opening this weekend and if you’re looking for something to do in Dubai this weekend, there are lots of options to try within the hotel. Here’s everything you need to know but we recommend trying KIRA or Cullinan which we’ve heard such amazing things about…

Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab @jumeirahmarsaalarab