Dubai has announced that it has started construction on the world’s tallest residential clock tower and it’s to be over four times the size of London’s famous Big Ben. Aeternitas Tower is a branded residence to be developed by London Gate in collaboration with renowned watch designer Franck Muller. It’s also to be the world’s tallest branded residence. The Dubai clock tower is currently under construction and is due to be handed over in June 2027.

Aeternitas Tower is set to be 450 metres tall and only 22 metres shorter than the world’s tallest residential building, Central Park Tower in New York City. The tower is located in Dubai Marina with views overlooking the Marina, Palm Jumeirah and Dubai Harbour.

There will be 649 luxury residences inside the Dubai clock tower including one to three bedroom apartments, villas, and mansion duplexes. Residents are set to enjoy a variety of hotel-like features such as valet, 24/7 concierge, housekeeping and a private chef service, along with a gym and yoga studio, swimming pool, padel court, private cinema, cigar room, library and music room. Each resident that moves in is also promised to be gifted a limited edition Franck Muller watch.

The penthouse in Aeternitas tower sold for approximately Dhs500 million.

The world’s second tallest tower, Burj Azizi is also under construction. There are lots of other megaprojects happening in Dubai and the UAE too such as Palm Jebel Ali, World Islands and other major developments around the country.

Iamges: franckmuller.com