More ‘Dubai’ chocolate coming your way…

Who hasn’t heard of FIX Chocolate. Dubbed colloquially as the ‘Dubai‘ chocolate, tales of it’s flavour and fad have reached far and wide, so much so that my relatives back home in India were quizzing me about it the last time I paid a visit.

Such is the force of FIX’s virulent popularity – it’s near impossible to get your hands on a bar, available exclusively on Deliveroo and sold out before you can think twice. If you’ve had the fortune of trying this craze, then you are one of the blessed many.

The chocolatiers are crushing the game right now, riding the crest of that wave and essentially contributing to growing or raging sweet teeth everywhere. Some of our personal favourite flavours from the bundle include Can’t Get Knafeh of it, Pick Up A Pretzel and Butter To Be Safe Than Salty.

BUT – there is may be a new version in town and it looks just as irresistible. Say hello to Sna’ap, a new sweet treat-toting brand that is bringing bars and bites of the stuffed chocolate to the city.

Created by pastry chef Chef Noel Catis, Sna’ap is available to purchase at a pop-up at Marsa Boulevard, Dubai’s newest seasonal waterfront destination at Dubai Festival City. Unlike FIX, the Sna’ap bars are smaller, square in shape, and the brand is also stocking jars of bite-sized bonbons for a limited time only.

The vessel is similar to FIX, with the painted exterior and the whimsical colours, but it’s reported to be crafted from ethically-sourced Cacoa-Trace certified chocolate, which seems to us as slightly more premium.

Sna’ap has five different flavours in the range. We have the most trendy flavour, the pistachio kunafa, toted as Flavours of the UAE and available in milk and dark chocolate, so you have some variety – 39 per cent milk chocolate and 60 per cent dark chocolate.

There is also the salted caramel rahash with sesame fudge, tahina, medjool date, salted caramel, and dark amber chocolate. The strawberry fields is for the white chocolate lovers, freeze-dried strawberries, Lotus crumble, and cheesecake essence in creamy white chocolate, and comes as a girly, milky-pink bar.

The most recent launch is the ube baklava chocolate, a mix of Arabic heritage with Chef’s childhood. This one has a crushed cashew baklava and ube-infused white chocolate filling.

Lines have already started accumulating outside of the Sna’ap pop-up in Marsa Boulevard, which means this could be the new viral ‘Dubai’ chocolate. We are yet to try it and make our own comparison, but we love a good trend, and it seems Dubai does as well. Sna’ap will soon be available to purchase at beloved French restaurant and market Odeon, so you can get your hands on a bar there as well.

