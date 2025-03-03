8 lovely things to do in Dubai this week: March 3 to 6

Hello, March…

The Holy Month of Ramadan is upon us. But this doesn’t mean your ‘Things to do in Dubai’ list gets dull, as there is still plenty to do in the city. You can visit one of the stunning Ramadan markets or an iftar tent, or you can get creative or even watch a film at a cool cinema.

Have a great week, and to everyone observing the Holy Month, Ramadan Kareem.

Here are 8 fun things to do in Dubai this week

Monday, March 3

Hai Ramadan

This year, Expo City Dubai invites visitors to experience the essence of the Holy Month at “Hai Ramadan,” an immersive celebration where tradition meets modern festivities. Visitors break their fast at the Iftar Hai Ramadan, complete with live cooking stations. At the souk, you can witness the Ramadan cannon firing, shop for handmade crafts and traditional garments, and enjoy some family-friendly performances. Every weekend, Firdaus Orchestra will play timeless Arabic classics on the Al Wasl stage. Tickets are priced at Dhs35, redeemable for three “Floos” tokens that can be used for treats and experiences. Children aged three and under and People of Determination, with one caregiver, can enter for free. The Ramadan market will remain open daily from 5pm to 1am, until Ramadan ends. You can book your tickets here.

Expo City Dubai, Feb 27 to March 27, 5pm to 1am, Dhs35 for general admission, iftar Dhs260 per person, suhoor Dhs180 per person. @expocitydubai

Come together with others for an iftar

Iftar is the meal eaten after sunset during the Holy Month of Ramadan. But iftars aren’t restricted to just Muslims, with doors opening to everyone to try. Across the city, restaurants open their doors with iftar and suhoor menus offering a variety of cuisines, so there are options for everyone. Go with friends, family, or a loved one and observe the Holy Month in this multi-cultural country.

You can find over 120 iftar and suhoor options in Dubai in our guide here.

Tuesday, March 4

Boom

A Ramadan Cannon is something everyone has to witness, be it once every Ramadan or even once in a lifetime. If you didn’t know, the Ramadan Cannon is fired as a signal that the sun has set and that the day’s fast has ended. It is a tradition that has stood the test of time, and in the city, Dubai Police has expanded the experience, announcing seven new locations for iftar cannons, bringing the total to 17 spots across the emirate. The fixed location this year is Expo City Dubai, Burj Khalifa, Dubai Festival City, Uptown, Madinat Jumeirah, DAMAC Hills, and Hatta Guest House.

Read more here.

Get creative

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pots & Paints Cafe (@potsnpaints_cafe)

Want to get a little creative? Head to Pots & Paints Cafe and unleash the artist within. You can pick from over 200 items including plates, mugs, pots, and money boxes, and then all that’s left to do is get to painting your masterpiece. If you start to feel hungry when you’re there, the cafe serves coffee, bites, salads, burgers, pasta and pizza, and dessert. There’s a kids menu, too.

Pots & Paints Cafe, Town Centre Jumeirah, Dubai, Mon to Thurs 9am to 10pm, Fri to Sun 9am to 11pm. Tel: (0)4 282 0011. potsnpaintscafe.com

Wednesday, March 5

Unwind

This café has a small yet artisanal menu with unorthodox sandwiches, coffees and desserts. It also has over 800 games, and the place is teeming with ‘game masters’ to help you pick a game and understand the rules. You can go one of three ways with your timings – Dhs20 for an hour, or Dhs30 for two hours. Students are offered special rates of Dhs15 for an hour and Dhs25 for two. You can choose to play all day for just Dhs40. If you need to refuel alongside your games, indulge in all-day breakfast, snacks, sandwiches, desserts, milkshakes, and speciality coffee. There are two Unwind board game cafes in Dubai to pick from: Hessa and Zabeel.

Unwind, Hessa St, Al Barsha, and Zabeel, near Zabeel Park, Tel: (0)4 336 6611, @unwinddubai

Shop and sip

Maison Margiela has landed in Mall of the Emirates with a brand-new boutique, bringing its signature avant-garde aesthetic to Dubai’s fashion scene. But the real surprise? A a sleek 40-square-metre café, perfect for a mid-shopping break – a cool concept for fashion lovers and coffee enthusiasts alike.

Maison Margiela café, Mall of the Emirates, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 283 6276. @maisonmargiela

Thursday, March 6

Immerse yourself in heritage

One of the best free things to do in Dubai is head to Al Fahidi Historical Neighbourhood. Home to traditional wind towers constructed from stone, teak, gypsum, palm wood, and sandalwood, each alley, twisting pathway, and breezy tower tells a story of a life before the seven emirates. There’s a range of cultural activities, museums, art galleries, special events, and traditional food available at Al Fahidi. We love the Dubai Coffee Museum where you can admire centuries-old grinders, roasters, and pots from all over the world. There’s a Coin Museum in the same area, which is worth a wander even if you’re not a serious numismatist. Or if words are more your thing, you can check out a museum dedicated to the poet Al Oqaili, located in the Al Ras area in Deira – it’s housed in one of the most beautiful heritage houses in Dubai.

Watch Little Women

If you grew up reading Little Women and love it, you catch the film at Cinema Akil at 25hours Hotel Dubai One Central. It follows the March sisters – Jo, Meg, Amy, and Beth, as they enter the threshold of womanhood. Together, they go through life’s many ups and downs. Follow them as they make important decisions that will affect their future. Oh, and bring tissues. Book your tickets here.