A centuries-old tradition continues across the city…

The sound of the iftar cannon is a moment of stillness in the city – a signal that the day’s fast has ended. During Ramadan in Dubai, it’s a moment of pause, a tradition that has stood the test of time. This Ramadan in Dubai, Dubai Police has expanded the experience, announcing seven new locations for iftar cannons, bringing the total to 17 spots across the emirate.

Whether you’re catching the iftar cannon in front of a city landmark or stumbling upon one in a neighbourhood park, the tradition continues this Ramadan in Dubai – loud, proud, and deeply rooted in history.

Where to watch the Iftar cannon in Dubai

Every evening during Ramadan in Dubai, the iftar cannon is fired in sync with the Maghrib call to prayer, marking the moment Muslims can break their fast. It’s a ritual that has been a part of the region’s history for decades, drawing crowds who gather to witness the spectacle.

This year, Dubai has introduced seven additional fixed locations, where the cannon will be fired daily during Ramadan in Dubai:

Expo City Dubai

Burj Khalifa

Festival City

Uptown

Madinat Jumeirah

DAMAC Hills

Hatta Guest House

A moving tradition

Beyond these permanent sites, three more locations have been added to Dubai’s roster of roaming iftar cannons. These mobile cannons will rotate between different locations every two days, covering a total of 17 spots across the city. Here’s where you can catch them:

Meydan Hotel

Satwa Mosque

Al Marmoom

Zabeel Park

Al Khawaneej Majlis

Festival City

Al Wasl Park 1

Madinat Jumeirah

Barsha Park

Lahbab

Nad Al Sheba 1 – Al Ghaf

Uptown Mirdif

Margham

Nazwah

Nad Shamma Park

Burj Khalifa

Kite Beach Jumeirah

When does Ramadan 2025 begin?

Ramadan is a sacred month of fasting, reflection, and community in the Islamic calendar. According to Dubai’s Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department (IACAD), Ramadan 2025 is expected to begin on Saturday, March 1, subject to the official moon sighting.

