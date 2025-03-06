Celebrate the rich culture of Dubai…

With over 200 nationalities living in the UAE, the country is not only a multi-cultural destination but a melting pot of culture. And along with this comes food offerings spanning the globe. You can find plenty of restaurants serving up different cuisines across Dubai, but for a real foodie adventure, check out the Ramadan Street Food Festival.

Now in its third edition, the Ramadan Street Food Festival takes place from Thursday, March 6 to 23, offering plenty of delicious bites for you to enjoy. It takes place in a quaint but bustling little neighbourhood, Sheikh Hamdan Colony.

When you visit, you will be spoilt for choice with over 55 restaurants in the neighbourhood serving up special menus for the occasion. Expect to enjoy bites spanning savoury kebabs to sweet treats, spicy Asian delights and more. You are sure to come across one of the city’s finest hidden gems.

The restaurants will be serving up their special treats from iftar until late into the night. Go early to try as much as possible, or visit when the hunger pangs call, you’re sure to find something you will love. And if one visit isn’t enough, you can always return to tick more restaurants off your list.

More than just a food festival…

What else can you get up to her? Plenty! From live performances on the main stage to roaming artists, the energy when you visit will never be dull.

You can enjoy some competitive fun at the Carnival Zone, or have a go at one of the retro arcade classics.

If you want to get creative, head to the Arts and Crafts Hub and create Ramadan-themed artifacts that you can display at home, or even gift to a loved one.

On Friday and Saturday, they host a Community Long Table where, in the spirit of Ramadan, you can mingle with others.

See you there!

Images: Visit Dubai